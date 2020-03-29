DRILLING REPORT: March 19 through March 25

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for March 19 through March 25 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Big Horn State 56-2-9 Unit, Reeves, new drill.

Blackbuck Resources, LLC, Allen C. SWD, Culberson, new drill; Eagle Rare SWD, Upton, new drill (2); Patterson SWD, Culberson, new drill.

BPX Operating Company, State Cumberland 57-T2-16x9, Reeves, new drill; State Momentum 56-T2-17x8, Reeves, new drill; State Sky Hook 57-T2-24, Reeves, new drill; State Tiemann 56-T2-28, Reeves, new drill.

Callon Petroleum Operating Co., Casselman16, Midland, new drill (4).

Chevron U.S.A., Inc., Hay Martin 41/44, Culberson, new drill (6).

Cimarex Energy Co., Burgoo King 2 Unit, Culberson, new drill (3).

COG Operating, LLC, Aftermath East B Unit, Loving, new drill; Echo A Unit, Loving, new drill (2); Echo B Unit, Loving, new drill (2); Mabee DDa D21, Martin, new drill; Parks Bell A3, Ector, new drill.

Colgate Operating, LLC, Ladoga 143-142 Unit, Reeves, new drill.

CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Foster 4344, Glasscock, new drill; Halogen, Midland, new drill (2); Halogen F, Midland, new drill (2); Steamboat, Howard, new drill; Steamboat E, Howard, new drill; Steamboat F, Howard, new drill (3).

DE3 Operating, LLC, Javaid East N 40-45, Midland, new drill (2).

Diamondback E&P, LLC, Haflinger 20 A, Reeves, new drill; Haflinger 20 B, Reeves, new drill; Haflinger 20 C, Reeves, new drill; Haflinger 20 D, Reeves, new drill; Haflinger 20 E, Reeves, new drill; UL Comanche A 29-42, Martin, new drill; UL Comanche B 29-42, Martin, new drill.

Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Minotaur 38-66 Unit 1, Martin, new drill (2).

Energy Management Company, University 12, Reagan, new drill; University 36B, Reagan, new drill (2).

EOG Resources, Inc., Apollo, Loving, new drill; State Magello F, Loving, new drill; State Mercury C, Loving, new drill; State Mercury D, Loving, new drill; State Pathfinder A, Loving, new drill; State Pathfinder B, Loving, new drill; State Pathfinder C, Loving, new drill; State Pathfinder D, Loving, new drill.

Foreland Operating, LLC, Munson C, Irion, new drill (2).

Guidon Energy Management Services, LLC, Holt Ranch 21-10 (alloc-3NH), Martin, new drill; Holt Ranch 22-9 (alloc-4NH), Martin, new drill (2); Holt Ranch 22-9 (alloc-5NH), Martin, new drill; Soto 43-7 (alloc-3SH), Martin, new drill; Soto 43-7 (Alloc-4SH), Martin, new drill.

Henry Resources, LLC, John J Bush 218-219 Unit A, Reeves, new drill.

Impetro Operating, LLC, Ox, Winkler, new drill.

Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Yates Field Unit, Pecos, recompletion.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Whitmire 36-37 (alloc-F), Howard, new drill (2); Whitmire 36-37 (alloc-G), Howard, new drill (2).

Legacy Reserves Operating, LP, West Jordan Unit, Ector, recompletion.

Matador Production Company, Howard Posner 83-TTT-B33 WF SA, Loving, new drill.

Mid-States Operating Company, Myers, Upton, new drill.

Noble Energy, Inc., Cwei-Chk 256-13, Reeves, new drill; Roy Bean 42-41, Reeves, new drill.

Oasis Petroleum Permian, LLC, University 18-6, Ward, field transfer.

Occidental Permian, Ltd., Yoakum Wasson Clearfork Unit, Yoakum, new drill (2).

Ovintiv USA, Inc., Granger 5A, Howard, new drill; Granger 8D, Howard, new drill.

Oxy USA, Inc., Lomax 1201P, Glasscock, new drill.

Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Hirsch E 29-17-A, Upton, new drill (2); Sebastian 19-18-B, Upton, new drill; Sebastian 19-18-E, Upton, new drill; Trees Ranch 12-11-B, Pecos, new drill (2); Trees Ranch 12-11-C, Pecos, new drill.

PDC Permian, Inc., Kenosha 4441, Reeves, new drill.

Permian Deep Rock Oil Co., LLC, Knight, Midland, new drill.

Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., University 9, Upton, field transfer.

QEP Energy Company, UL 2539 E3, Martin, new drill.

Resolute Natural Resources Co., LLC, Cappleton East Unit G, Reeves, new drill; Cappleton East Unit H, Reeves, new drill; Cappleton East Unit I, Reeves, new drill.

Shell Western E&P, Bullhead 55-2-7 Lov, Loving, new drill.

Silver Creek Permian Op. Co., LLC, Jesse James, Cochran, new drill.

SM Energy Company, Bernard, Howard, new drill (3); McFly E, Howard, new drill (2).

Stanolind Production, LLC, Hildebrand, Sterling, field transfer.

Steward Energy II, LLC, What a Mellon 519, Yoakum, new drill.

Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC, M.B. McKnight, Crane, recompletion; P.J. Lea, et al, Crane, recompletion.

Surge Operating, LLC, Clark Unit B 24-13, Howard, new drill.

Tracker Resource Development III, LLC, Barnhart 103S101, Irion, new drill.

Walter Oil & Gas Corporation, UL 6-10-5 Walter, Andrews, new drill.

WPX Energy Permian, LLC, Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 H, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 I, Winkler, new drill; Lindsay 2, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 10-15T-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 10-15U-55-1, Loving, new drill.

XTO Energy, Inc., Jack Mohr-Pyke allocation, Martin, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WA5, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WA6, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WB1, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WB2, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WB4, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WB5, Pecos, new drill; Patricia Unit 2, Martin, new drill (2).

