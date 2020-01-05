  • January 5, 2020

DRILLING REPORT: Dec. 25 through Jan. 1

Posted: Sunday, January 5, 2020 5:30 am

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Hughes & Talbot 75-25, Loving, new drill; Potomac 29-2, Loving, new drill; Zion 55-1-17 Unit, Loving, new drill (2).

Blackbeard Operating, LLC, Clew Bay S, Crane, recompletion.

Callon Petroleum Operating Co., Wally A1, Ward, new drill (3); Wally A2, Ward, new drill; Wally A3, Ward, new drill.

Centennial Resource Production, LLC, Russell, Reeves, field transfer.

Chevron U.S.A., Inc., Hay Denise State 08/05, Culberson, new drill (2).

COG Operating, LLC, Afterbuzz East B Unit, Loving, new drill; Aftermath West A Unit, Loving, new drill; Mabee DDA 502KJ, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 502KS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 503KS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 505KS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 506KS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 508KA, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 508KS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 509KS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 512KS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 511KA, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 511KS, Martin, new drill; Ratliff J Unit, Ector, new drill (2).

Comstock Energy, LLC, Hoyt, Joan Crews, Irion, new drill.

ConocoPhillips Company, Blackjack, Culberson, new drill (4).

CPB Water, LLC, Bowser SWD, Culberson, new drill.

CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Gratis F, Howard, new drill; Gratis G, Howard, new drill.

DE3 Operating LLC, Shady Oaks I 48-37, Midland, new drill (3); Shady Oaks K 48-37, Midland, new drill (2).

Encana Oil & Gas (USA), Inc., Davidson 48A, Upton, new drill (2); Windham 11AA, Midland, new drill (2); Windham 11BBB, Midland, new drill.

Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Rio Grande 25-20SL Unit 2, Midland, new drill.

Environmental Disposal Systems, Gorgon, Martin, new drill.

EOG Resources, Inc., Atlas A, Loving, new drill; Atlas B, Loving, new drill; Atlas C, Loving, new drill.

Flat Creek Resources, LLC, Verancia 50-26-27 Unit 1 WA, Reeves, new drill; Verancia 50-26-27 Unit 2 WA, Reeves, new drill.

Grenadier Energy Partners II, LLC, Walker-DRRC 30-56 West Unit, Howard, new drill.

HighPeak Energy Holdings, LLC, Oldham 38-27 B Unit, Howard, new drill (2).

Jagged Peak Energy, LLC, UTL 4546A-21, Winkler, new drill (4).

Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Sacroc Unit, Scurry, reenter (2); Yates Field Unit, Pecos, recompletion.

Lario Oil & Gas Company, Doolittle 11, Martin, new drill.

McClure Oil Company, Inc., Moc McDaniel 33, Glasscock, reenter.

Occidental Permian, Ltd., Midcross (Dev.) Unit, Upton, new drill.

Oxy USA WTP, LP, Scimitar, Ector, recompletion.

Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, JRS Farms 22-27, Upton, field transfer; Massey A Unit, Midland, new drill.

Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Allen-Newman 12A, Glasscock, new drill; Allen-Newman 12B, Glasscock, new drill; Allen-Newman 12C, Glasscock, new drill; Allen-Newman 12D, Glasscock, new drill; Allen-Newman 12E, Glasscock, new drill.

PRI Operating, LLC, Leopard Unit 5A61, Reeves, new drill; Tiger Unit 21A25, Reeves, new drill.

S.K. Rogers Oil, Inc., Hamilton Unit, Hockley, new drill.

Sable Permian Resources, LLC, Section 235-220 (alloc 10), Reagan, new drill.

SM Energy Company, Ursula Tomcat A, Howard, new drill; Ursula Tomcat B, Howard, new drill; Ursula Tomcat C, Howard, new drill.

Summit Petroleum, LLC, Cindy B, Upton, new drill.

Surge Operating, LLC, Golem C 23-11, Borden, new drill.

Tall City Operations III, LLC, Conger 185-184 Unit D, Reeves, new drill.

Throne Petroleum Resources, LLC, Andrews University 28-33, Andrews, new drill.

UPP Operating, LLC, Ned Dunbar, Sutton, recompletion; Thomson C, Sutton, recompletion.

XTO Energy, Inc., Minotaur C2-6-7 WA1, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WB1, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WA2, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WB2, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WA3, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WB3, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WA4, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WB4, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WA5, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WB5, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WA6, Pecos, new drill.

Zarvona Energy, LLC, Big Max 13, Andrews, new drill.

>> RAILROAD COMMISSION

