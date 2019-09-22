DRILLING REPORT: Sept. 12 through Sept. 18

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Sept. 12 through Sept. 18 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.
Anadarko E&P Onshore LLC, Griffin State 56-3-41 Unit, Reeves, new drill (3); Magic State 56-3-39 Unit, Reeves, new drill (3); APC Fee 6, Loving, new drill.
Apache Corporation, CC 33, Upton, new drill.
BHP Billiton Petroleum (TxLa Op.) Co., State Tundra 57-T3-26, Reeves, new drill.
Birch Operations, Inc., Nature Boy SWD, Howard, new drill.
Blackbeard Operating, LLC, Black Bart, Crane, recompletion; Captain Kidd, Winkler, new drill; Dorado, Winkler, new drill; Mary Read, Winkler, new drill; Nelson's Folly, Winkler, new drill; Sealy Smith Foundation A, Winkler, new drill; Spanish Main W, Winkler, new drill.
BPX Midstream, LLC, Squiggy 58-T2-12 SWD, Reeves, new drill.
Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Co.-Midland, LP, W.N. Waddell, et al, Crane, field transfer (2).
Carroll Operating, LLC, Jenkins, Dickens, new drill.
Chevron U.S.A., Inc., Rev GF State T7 50, Reeves, new drill; Vlt Rigby Best Unit, Martin, new drill; Vlt Rigby London Unit, Martin, new drill; Vlt Rigby Rising Unit, Martin, new drill.
Cimarex Energy Co., Tim Tam 24 A, Culberson, new drill; Tim Tam 24 B, Culberson, new drill (2); Tim Tam 24 C, Culberson, new drill; Tim Tam 24 F, Culberson, new drill.
Colgate Operating, LLC, Okinawa 24-11 Unit, Reeves, new drill.
CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Les Paul, Howard, new drill; Les Paul E, Howard, new drill; Les Paul F, Howard, new drill.
Diamondback E&P, LLC, Gaskins SN 6-43 A, Howard, new drill (3); Gaskins SN 6-43 B, Howard, new drill (3); Gaskins SN 6-43 C, Howard, new drill (2); Gaskins SN 6-43 03, Howard, new drill; Sharktooth 3-4, Reeves, new drill; State Brumby 6-D, Reeves, new drill.
Echo Valley Petroleum Services, LLC, Urial SWD, Martin, new drill.
Elevation Resources, LLC, UL G 1-18 A, Andrews, new drill.
Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Black Pearl 11-14 Unit 2, Howard, new drill (9); Fasken 21-16 C, Midland, new drill (2).
EOG Resources, Inc., McGregor D 5 Unit, Loving, new drill; State Streamer Unit, Reeves, new drill (8).
Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd., Fee BL, Ector, new drill.
Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC, UL Fourmile 2140-17, Ward, new drill; UL Loveland 1920-17, Ward, new drill (3).
Flint Rock Resources Management, Inc., Appleton, McCulloch, recompletion.
Foreland Operating, LLC, Munson C, Irion, new drill.
Gordy Oil Company, Casa Nobles, Pecos, new drill.
Guidon Energy Management Services, LLC, Integrity, Martin, new drill (2).
Highpeak Energy Holdings, LLC, O'Daniel Ranch 3-10 A Unit, Howard, new drill.
Jagged Peak Energy, LLC, Whiskey River 21-8, Pecos, new drill.
Jetta Permian, LP, Jaws State Unit 58 11-02, Reeves, new drill (2); Pipeline State Unit 58 10-03, Reeves, new drill.
Junction Resources Op., LLC, Thomas 43 SWD, Howard, new drill.
Kebo Oil & Gas, Inc., Woolam, Hockley, new drill.
Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Goldsmith Landreth/San Andres/UT, Ector, new drill; Sacroc Unit, Scurry, new (6); Sacroc Unit, Scurry, recompletion.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Ray 27, Glasscock, field transfer.
Lario Oil & Gas Company, Mott 12, Martin, new drill; Mott 13, Martin, new drill (2); Mott 14, Martin, new drill.
Legacy Reserves Operating, LP, Slaughter 79 A, Martin, new drill.
Luxe Operating, LLC, Mary-Grace 201-202 Unit, Ward, new drill.
Meco IV, LLC, State-Walton, Winkler, new drill.
Mesquite SWD, Inc., Larry SWD, Loving, new drill; Moe SWD, Loving, new drill.
Mongoose Energy, LLC, Grouper State West Unit, Pecos, new drill.
Mustang SWD Operating, LLC, Forrister SWD, Reeves, new drill.
Noble Energy, Inc., City of Pecos State 15-16 A-2, Reeves, new drill.
Occidental Permian, Ltd., Santana 2926SH, Howard, new drill.
Overflow Energy, LLC, 349 Bulldog 2 SWD, Midland, new drill.
Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Redbud State Unit, Pecos, new drill; Zoey 9-16-E, Midland, new drill; Zoey 9-16-F, Midland, new drill; Zoey 9-16-G, Midland, new drill; Zoey 9-16-H, Midland, new drill.
PDC Permian, Inc., Argentine State 7170 9U, Reeves, new drill.
Permian Deep Rock Oil Co., LLC, Waffle Iron, Midland, new drill.
Pie Operating, LLC, Livestock 18, Borden, recompletion (2).
Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Mabee 22A, Midland, new drill; Scharbauer 32A, Midland, field transfer; Scharbauer 32B, Midland, field transfer.
Primexx Operating Corporation, Flogging Molly 44, Reeves, new drill.
Reliance Energy, Inc., Garver-Alexander 84, Gaines, new drill.
Riley Permian Operating Co., LLC, Hoss 605, Yoakum, new drill.
Ring Energy, Inc., Badger 709 A, Yoakum, new drill; Badger 709 B, Yoakum, new drill.
Sabinal Energy Operating, LLC, Palmer, Gaines, recompletion.
Shell Western E&P, Spurdog 1-62 Lov, Loving, field transfer (2).
Silver Creek Permian Op. Co., LLC, Doc Holliday, Cochran, new drill.
SM Energy Company, Brick Foley C, Martin, new drill (2); Brick Foley D, Martin, new drill.
Solaris Water Midstream, LLC, Jules SWD, Loving, new drill.
Steward Energy II, LLC, Sandman 470, Yoakum, new drill.
Surge Operating, LLC, Elrod-Antell Unit A 11-02, Howard, new drill; Hamlin Unit 20-29, Howard, new drill.
Three Span Oil & Gas, Inc., Thunder Valley 240B Unit, Scurry, new drill; Thunder Valley 241 Unit, Scurry, new drill.
XTO Energy, Inc., M.J. Bashara, F, Winkler, recompletion.
