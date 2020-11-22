  • November 22, 2020

GEEK TO ME: Windows update frustrates writer - Odessa American: Geek To Me

e-Edition Subscribe

GEEK TO ME: Windows update frustrates writer

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 22, 2020 5:30 am

GEEK TO ME: Windows update frustrates writer By Jeff Werner Odessa American

Question: I have a 3 year old HP Pavilion running Windows 10. There is an update that says my operating system is about to be outdated. The update from Microsoft does not give me a choice to update or not. It reaches 91% then locks up. I have left it spinning for 24 hours to see if it changes. I went to add/remove programs and deleted everything that did not have a Microsoft origin, but got the same result, "Version 1809 for x64 based systems failed to install. KB4503327" Do you have any suggestions?

– Mike M.

Crestview, Florida

Answer: If you ask anyone who knows me, Mike, you’ll find that I always have suggestions. That’s not always a good thing, however. Take your case, for example. Actual information that directly addresses your issue would seem like a better choice, and yes, I do have some for you.

It is not uncommon for certain types of Windows updates to fail in the manner you described. I don’t know what it is about the way Microsoft puts these things together, but I’ve seen more of them fail at a percentage in the low 90s than I care to think about. It can be particularly frustrating if you had to wait any significant length of time to get to that percent completion. From what I’ve been able to deduce, it’s usually some sort of a privilege problem that causes this. In other words, the account under which you’re doing the updating doesn’t have sufficient Administrator access to perform the task. This is definitely a “Thanks, Bill!” moment, because the guys at Microsoft who produce these updates ought to know whether they need Admin privileges to run, and if so, they could check right up front to see whether the account that’s running the update has the necessary permission.

In your case, the generally accepted solution is to side-step the automated Windows Update process, and perform a manual installation of the failed update. There is a lot of discussion, steps, and other fluff that goes along with this process, so I’m going to do what I usually do in cases like this, and refer you out to a website that presents comprehensive instructions on how to proceed. So, pay a visit to TinyURL.com/IGTM-0696, give it a good read, and follow the directions you find there. Don’t mind that the article claims to be solving error 0x800f0900. The important part is that it has instructions on how to do a manual installation.

I’ve been looking for an excuse to mention something about Windows 10 and this seems like as good of a time as any to mention it in the context of your issue. Anyone reading carefully enough will note that your system is running Windows 10, and yet you said that you got “an update that says my operating system is about to be outdated.” This, of course, does not mean that there is a Windows 11 coming out. Microsoft declared a long time ago that Windows 10 would supposedly be the last in the long line of Windows versions. In a way, I can see why they would say that, as many people have grown tired of having to purchase a new version every couple of years whenever Microsoft deemed a new one necessary. But the nomenclature “Windows 10” doesn’t fully describe what’s running on your computer.

There have been and are many different releases of Windows 10, and just like any other software that is under direct support of its publisher, Microsoft has continued to issue new versions of it over time. This information is somewhat hidden unless you know how to find it. If you want to know what version is running on your PC, click the Windows Start button, and in the Search box, type WinVer. Under “Best Match” you should see it, and underneath it will say “Run command.” Click anywhere in the highlighted rectangle, and you will get the true Windows version information box. You’ll note that the version is defined by two numbers — the “Version” and the “OS Build.” There can be multiple builds of the same version. In both cases, the higher the number, the more recent your version. To compare this with what’s available, run a Google search on “Most recent version of Windows 10.”

To view additional content, comment on articles, or submit a question of your own, visit my website at ItsGeekToMe.co (not .com!)

Posted in on Sunday, November 22, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 89%
Winds: ENE at 9mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 47°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 65°/Low 54°
Showers early, windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 37°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]