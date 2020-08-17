  • August 17, 2020

Fluor Sells AMECO Equipment Business in Jamaica

Fluor Sells AMECO Equipment Business in Jamaica

Posted: Monday, August 17, 2020 5:55 am

Associated Press

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2020--

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the company has sold substantially all of the assets of AMECO Caribbean, Inc. to Stewart’s Automotive Group in Jamaica. The new company will operate as JAMECO Equipment Company Limited.

Fluor announced plans in September 2019 to fully divest its AMECO construction rental company, and this sale marks the initial milestone of accomplishing that strategy with an ongoing focus on the company’s core markets. The sale price is $22 million.

“JAMECO Equipment Company Limited looks forward to continuing the fine tradition of premier fleet management service to which AMECO customers have become accustomed, to be complemented by the owner’s transport industry experience,” said Jackie Stewart Lechler, JAMECO Equipment Company.

AMECO has been in Jamaica since 2001 providing customers with fleet and equipment management solutions.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

businesswire.com

CONTACT: Brian Mershon

Media Relations

469.398.7621
Jason Landkamer

Investor Relations

469.398.7222

SOURCE: Fluor Corporation

businesswire.com

