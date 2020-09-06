COVID grants still available

While more than 50 local businesses have applied for the City of Odessa Business Assistance Program (COBAP) funds, the city detailed in an email that $235,000 remain for local small businesses to apply for.

An email from City of Odessa Director of Communications Devin Sanchez detailed that out of the $500,000 of allocated CARES CRF funds, small business have received $265,000 since applications opened on August 10.

Sunset West Cleaners in Odessa received $10,000, the city reported.

Steven Quintele, co-owns the cleaners along with his parents, and said that since the pandemic hit, they took a hit like everybody else.

“The loan helped a lot,” he said in a phone interview, “Forty percent of our business is oil related and everything else is restaurants and stuff like that, but now that everything is slowly picking up…we’re not even close to last year, but we’re getting’ there.”

He said that Sunset West Cleaners never had to close down fully because people were still able to drop off and pick up their laundry, but added that people were weary of foot traffic which led them to incorporate their drive-thru.

“When we did the shelter-in-place, that’s when it really hurt,” he said, “We went down a lot and we’re still managing to scrape by.”

Sanchez said in a phone interview that businesses may not receive COBAP funds if they have already received federal funding.

“A big part of why council approved this was because we were targeting…the true, true small businesses, the ones that didn’t get any federal funding, the ones who didn’t get any help so that was a big stipulation for the entire thing. If you received federal funding, you’re not eligible for our grant program.”

While many businesses nationally have received the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, the distribution of PPP funds came under some scrutiny after large restaurant chains like Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse received a $20 million loan along with other large chains such as Shake Shack that received a $10 million loan and reportedly returned the money.

Maytes Work Clothes in Odessa was denied COBAP funds because they received a federal grant that reportedly amounted to around $2,000. Leticia Barrientos co-owns the business with her husband, who she said had to pick up a second job after the pandemic slowed down their sales.

“I think we’ll get through all of this, once (other) work picks up, then we’re gonna get busy also, but we’re just trying to hold out until then.”

She said that their business was closed down for a couple months during the pandemic, but that they would meet clients who wanted to buy work attire until they opened back up in June.

“We’re very slow, we’re having to close early most days,” she said adding that they are holding on and are still open for their customers.

The city reported that Royal Inn Odessa received $5,000 from the program as did Hercules Barbecue and DK Nails and Spa.

One of the requirements to receive funding was that business owners needed to be up to date on their property taxes and water bills. World Famous Sam’s BBQ was originally turned down for a grant due to unpaid property taxes, but owner Tiki Davis paid those property taxes and brought proof of that payment and Sam’s received $5,000 of the funding.

At-large city council member Peggy Dean said that although Tiki Davis had other properties with around $17,000 of unpaid property taxes at the time, those on the COBAP committee only look to see if business owners are late on their property taxes relating to the COBAP grant. Davis paid the other $17,000 unpaid taxes after being contacted by an Odessa American reporter. Davis is a candidate for District 1 on Odessa’s city council.

“We check the business…we do the research on whatever business that applied,” she said adding that they check the property taxes, City of Odessa water bills and sales tax.

The COBAP grants range from $2,500 to $10,000 and are available on a, “first come, first-serve basis,” and are available for business interruptions occurring on or after March 18, 2020 (date of the Mayoral Disaster Declaration) due to COVID-19, which resulted in required closures, voluntary closures to promote social distancing or decreased customer demand, the city detailed.

More information regarding on how to apply for the COBAP grants can be located on the city website at https://tinyurl.com/y4opw52k.