CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: 2020 appraisals average 4.5% increase

Appraisal notices have been delivered for most real estate. Notices for business personal property, industrial property, and agricultural use property will be mailed in the next few weeks.

All property owners should receive notices by the end of May. If you have not received a notice for each of your properties by June 1, you should call our office at (432) 332-6834 or email us at ector@ectorcad.org.

Texas law requires the appraisal district to discover, list, and appraise all taxable property within Ector County. We are required to notify the taxpayer of our opinion of market value, or the price you could expect to receive for the sale of your property. State law also mandates that appraisals be based on market conditions as of Jan. 1.

Market information on Jan. 1, 2020, reflected an average increase of 4.5 percent in the value of single-family properties, from $192,766 to $ 201,440. The average market value of new homes also increased slightly, even as the number of new home completions decreased from 1,438 in 2018 to 1,117 in 2019.

The timing could not be worse. Amid a serious economic downturn further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines, homeowners will receive a Notice of Appraised Value with an increase in their market value based on a healthy economy and a strong housing market leading up to Jan. 1. And while there is a Tax Code provision allowing temporary tax exemptions for qualified property damaged by a disaster, the Attorney General’s office summarizes that this exemption applies only to physical damage and any economic damage caused by COVID-19 does not apply.

ECAD normally meets with 2,500 to 5,000 property owners during the protest period, exchanging information regarding square footage, physical condition, quality of construction, recent sales for comparable properties, and income and expense information for commercial properties.

Often in these meetings, property owners and appraisal district staff can agree to a property value without the need for a formal protest. With offices closed to the public, it is likely phone lines will be busy and our voicemail will be full.

To ensure you meet the protest deadline, you can mail your written protest form to 1301 E. Eighth St., or visit our website at www.ectorcad.org and file your online protest. Make sure you provide a phone number and email address. Our appraisal staff will attempt to contact you in an effort to reach a settlement, so please provide as much information as you can to support your opinion of value.

We must also inform you of the amounts deducted from your market value for qualified exemptions for each taxing entity, the estimated tax amounts, and your rights as a taxpayer.

You, as the taxpayer, have the right to protest any of the information on your notice. To protect that right, please check your notice carefully. Verify the ownership and mailing address information.

If the property is your principal residence, make sure you are receiving the exemptions to which you are entitled. If the property is used for agricultural purposes and you have filed for special appraisal, verify the market and agricultural values of your land.

We appraise about 90,000 real estate and business personal property accounts and 142,000 mineral properties each year, and we understand the potential for inaccuracies. Our job is to maintain ownership records, administer exemptions, and determine market value; and we do a better job with your input. So please check your notice carefully to ensure the accuracy of your assessment. Errors discovered now can be corrected, but failure to timely protest could be time-consuming and costly when you receive your tax statement. The goal of the ECAD staff is to be accurate and helpful in each step of the ad valorem process. This year is no exception.