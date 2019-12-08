  • December 8, 2019

CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: ‘Tis the Season for Property Tax Questions - Odessa American: Chief's Appraisal

CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: ‘Tis the Season for Property Tax Questions

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 5:00 am

CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: ‘Tis the Season for Property Tax Questions By Anita Campbell, Chief Appraiser Odessa American

‘Tis the season for hustle and bustle. Travel, gifts to buy and deliver, special dishes to cook, and decorating to do. The lists go on and on, including payment of your taxes if you choose to claim the deduction on your 2019 tax return. You should have received your 2019 tax statement, unless you have a mortgage company responsible for paying your tax out of an escrow account. Whether you will pay the tax or your mortgage company will pay on your behalf, here are answers to the most frequently asked questions regarding property tax bills.

>>In Ector County, you receive one tax statement for each property you own. This bill is generated by the appraisal district and includes amounts for each taxing entity in which the property is located. If your property is located in the Mission area, you will receive multiple tax statements, from Ector CAD for the City of Odessa and from the Midland taxing entities.

>>Your tax amount is calculated based on the taxable value of your property as indicated on the appraisal notice you received in April or May and the tax rate adopted by each taxing entity in September.

>>In most cases, it is too late to protest the valuation of your property, the denial of an exemption, or the assessment of a late filing fee. Unless you have recently received a corrected notice of appraised value, the protest deadline was May 31.

>>If you owned your home and occupied it as your principal residence on January 1, 2019, you may qualify for a residential homestead exemption. If you are currently receiving the homestead and you are over 65 years of age or disabled, you may qualify for an additional exemption. If you are receiving the over 65 or disabled exemption, you can apply to pay your taxes in four equal installments from January to July. Veterans with a service-connected disability are also entitled to exemptions. Until February 1, late 2017 and 2018 exemptions can still be processed and the tax savings applied to your 2019 tax amount.

>>Beginning February 1, 2020, unpaid 2019 taxes are considered delinquent and begin to accrue penalty and interest fees. The penalties and interest amount is 7 percent in February, and continue to increase each month until paid. Taxes still unpaid on July 1 will receive 38% in P & I and attorney fees.

>>Not receiving a tax statement doesn’t change the validity of the tax. The Texas Property Tax Code says property owners are responsible for payment even if they didn’t get the statement. Because “failure to receive” a statement is not a legitimate excuse for nonpayment of taxes, we will not be able to waive the penalty and interest fees. If you haven’t received the bill for each property you own, contact us now to avoid additional fees.

>>Under Texas law, a tax lien automatically attaches to your property to secure payment of the year’s property tax. Unpaid property taxes can lead to tax suits, additional court costs, and foreclosure. Several times each year, properties are sold at auction in Ector County because property taxes are unpaid.

>>Beginning this month, we will receive thousands of payments, and it will take us several weeks to process them. During this time, we will not be able to check on receipt of your payment until it is posted. If your payment envelope is postmarked by December 31, 2019, our records will reflect a December posting. If you want a copy of your receipt, you will need to enclose a stamped, self-addressed envelope.

Please check your tax statements carefully. If you have a problem or a question, visit us at 1301 E. 8th Street, give us a call at (432) 332-6834, or email us at ector@ectorcad.org. Now is the time to solve ownership or exemption issues, before penalties and interest are applied.

Even with taxes due and the holiday hustle and bustle, it’s a joyous season. The employees at ECAD have one more list for you. We want to wish you and yours a season filled with the love of family, the happiness of friends, and the good tidings of peace and joy in Christ’s miracle birth.

