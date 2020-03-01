  • March 1, 2020

Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2020 5:00 am

CHIEF'S APPRAISALYour rendition of business assets is essential By Anita Campbell, Chief Appraiser Odessa American

Texas property tax laws require all businesses to pay property tax based on the value of the assets used in the business to generate income. Those assets include inventory, supplies, furniture, fixtures, machinery, equipment, and vehicles.

By April 15 of each year, business owners must provide the appraisal district with a listing of those assets. Your business should have received a Confidential Business Personal Property Rendition from the appraisal district.

If you haven’t received the form, please call us at (432) 332-6834. You can also visit our website www.ectorcad.org and select Forms List under the Links section of the navigation bar, which directs you to the State Comptroller form. If you own multiple business locations, you will need to complete the rendition form for each location.

Providing the asset information means we can more accurately appraise your individual business. We strive to ensure that all property is appraised at market value and we understand that no one is more knowledgeable of your business assets than you.

With the details you provide to the appraisal staff, each business will be accurately and equally appraised. Your filing can include your original cost at the date of acquisition, your good faith determination of value, or both.

Sometimes it is difficult to determine which method is stated in the rendition. If the method of your value estimate isn’t clear, or you choose to provide a good faith estimate, we may request an explanatory statement from you containing documentation to support your value determination. This information must be provided within 21 days of the date you receive the request.

Timely filing means that your business does not incur the 10 percent penalty for failure to render by the April 15th deadline. To encourage businesses to provide the necessary information, the Texas Legislature enacted laws that require businesses to timely render their property or pay a penalty. The law also establishes more severe penalties of an additional 50 percent for fraudulent submissions.

The filing deadline can be extended to May 15th if the extension is requested in writing before the April 15th deadline. If you have any questions regarding filing, don’t hesitate to contact us. Your field appraiser will be happy to assist you. To protect your rights and ensure the accuracy of our appraisals, you should also contact our office if you opened, moved, or closed a business in 2019.

Please call us if you have any concerns or questions regarding your rendition or any aspect of your rights or responsibilities as a taxpayer. We are committed to our duty to serve our local governmental entities and the citizens of Ector County, and we enjoy helping you with property value and tax issues.

Odessa American Article Published March 2020

