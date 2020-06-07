CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: Value first step in calculating property tax

I read an article last year titled something like, “If I find happiness in my back yard, will it increase my taxes?” I thought it was a creative way to begin a conversation about market value and the Texas property tax system. I have said it before, but this may be the strangest year in history. With the pandemic, we have all spent considerably more time at home this year. We have completed projects on our home improvement wish lists. And personal finances and property taxes are frequent topics of conversation lately. So, will your value increase based on your recent projects?

The short answer is no. Normal maintenance items such as painting, landscaping, and fencing repairs do not usually influence market value. In addition, any changes in your property or market conditions after January 1 will be reflected in your 2021 appraisal.

Texas has an ad valorem, or “according to value” tax system. This system was created in 1979 with the concept of fair and equal taxation. The appraisal district is responsible for appraising all property at market value as of January 1, applying value increase limits for residential homestead properties, and applying the exemption amounts granted by each taxing entity to calculate your taxable value. The taxing entity is responsible for calculating and publishing tax rate information and adopting a tax rate in a public hearing. Your tax amount is finalized by multiplying each entity’s taxable value by their adopted tax rate.

Another concept of the Texas property tax system is open access at both the appraisal and tax rate adoption stages of your property tax. Under Texas law, appraisal districts are required to notify property owners about changes in their property’s value. The appraisal notices contain important information regarding the property’s location, ownership, market value, applied exemptions, and taxable value.

Before your 2020 property value is certified to the taxing entities, it is your right as a property owner in Texas to protest the valuation of your property for tax purposes. Our staff appraisers are currently conducting informal appraisal reviews with property owners. The informal process begins with a call or visit to our office. Most questions can be answered and issues resolved in this informal session. You and the appraiser will discuss the characteristics of your property and recent sales of properties comparable to yours. If our appraisal records need to be modified, the appraiser will make the necessary changes. If we believe our records are accurate and no adjustment is warranted, you will be given an opportunity to present your evidence to the Appraisal Review Board.

Your ARB hearing works like an informal court proceeding. The ARB chairman will guide you through the process by asking for your written evidence and testimony, allowing you to present your case before or after the presentation of the appraisal district. When all evidence and arguments have been presented, the ARB members may ask clarification questions. The chairman will then close the evidence portion of the hearing and the ARB members will weigh the evidence presented and make a ruling.

For a successful ARB hearing, you should provide written evidence that is specific to your property and relevant to the January 1 valuation. If you recently purchased your property for less than the appraisal district’s proposed market value, you should present your closing statement. If your property needs significant repairs, you should provide photos of problem areas along with estimates of the needed repairs.

The Appraisal Review Board cannot ask for evidence to be provided and they can only consider matters presented as evidence at the hearing. The ARB cannot develop its own valuation or calculations, create appraisals, or develop theories that are not part of the hearing record. Property owners who have the most success in getting a value adjustment have property-specific written evidence to support their claim. ARB members will be sympathetic to a property owner’s testimony regarding the estimated tax, but the board has no authority concerning tax amounts. It is best to keep your testimony focused on the specifics of your protest, such as market value, equity, or qualifications of an exemption that has been denied.

For additional information regarding appraisal processes or the Appraisal Review Board, visit our website at www.ectorcad.org. Our “Building Your Tax Amount” brochure explains the building blocks of your tax amount. You can find information on your property and other properties in your neighborhood to help you prepare for your hearing. You can also visit our office at 1301 E. 8th Street, or you can call us at 432-332-6834.