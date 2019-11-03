CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: Information about your 2019 tax statement

2019 tax bills have been mailed and we’ve already had questions regarding some of the information on the statements. Here are answers to a few of the most frequently asked collection questions.

Taxes must be paid in full by January 31, 2020 to avoid penalties and interest, with one exception. If you are receiving the over 65 or disability exemption, you can pay your taxes in four equal installments over the next eight months without being subject to penalty and interest fees. The first installment is due by January 31, 2020, the second is due by March 31, 2020, the third is due by May 31, 2020, and the final payment is due by July 31, 2020. If you haven’t already received payment coupons, you can contact our office to initiate the installment process. We will annotate your account and provide you with payment coupons.

We can process your tax payment almost any way you request. You can pay several properties with one payment, or you can make several partial payments on one account. You can pay by cash, check, credit card, or e-check. You can make your payment in person, by mail, or on our website at www.ectorcad.org. Your tax statement includes descriptive information, such as an account number and legal description. Please be prepared to provide that important information. No one knows more about your properties or your financial arrangements than you. Taxes for the properties you intend to pay may not be listed in our records under the same owner or with the same physical address. We try to be responsive to your requests, but questions such as “how much do I owe for all my properties?” or statements such as “I want to pay everything I owe.” may leave you with properties unpaid at the delinquency date.

Please check your primary residence statement for “HOMESTEAD” under the exemptions section. We have initiated exemption audits for over 2,500 properties in an effort to validate our exemption records. It is possible you did not respond to our audit requests timely and your exemption has been removed. The homestead exemption can be reinstated with a new application and copies of your current Texas-issued driver’s licenses or Texas-issued personal identifications for all owners.

If your statement is not correct or you have not received statements on all of your properties before November 15, please contact our office as soon as possible. Due to our appraisal-to-collection audit processes, ownership and exemption issues can take several weeks to resolve. If you wait until December or January, it may be too late to prevent penalties and interest and other delinquency issues.

It is always our goal to ensure each property is appraised at market value, assessed to the correct owner with exemptions properly applied, and taxed correctly. We recognize that mistakes can happen, and we are available to work through any issues or answer any questions you may have. If you need assistance, please visit our office at 1301 E. Eighth St. call us at 432-332-6834, or send us an email at ector@ectorcad.org. We hope to make even paying your property taxes a pleasant experience.