  • November 3, 2019

CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: Information about your 2019 tax statement - Odessa American: Chief's Appraisal

e-Edition Subscribe

CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: Information about your 2019 tax statement

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 5:00 am

CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: Information about your 2019 tax statement By Anita Campbell, Chief Appraiser Odessa American

2019 tax bills have been mailed and we’ve already had questions regarding some of the information on the statements. Here are answers to a few of the most frequently asked collection questions.

Taxes must be paid in full by January 31, 2020 to avoid penalties and interest, with one exception. If you are receiving the over 65 or disability exemption, you can pay your taxes in four equal installments over the next eight months without being subject to penalty and interest fees. The first installment is due by January 31, 2020, the second is due by March 31, 2020, the third is due by May 31, 2020, and the final payment is due by July 31, 2020. If you haven’t already received payment coupons, you can contact our office to initiate the installment process. We will annotate your account and provide you with payment coupons.

We can process your tax payment almost any way you request. You can pay several properties with one payment, or you can make several partial payments on one account. You can pay by cash, check, credit card, or e-check. You can make your payment in person, by mail, or on our website at www.ectorcad.org. Your tax statement includes descriptive information, such as an account number and legal description. Please be prepared to provide that important information. No one knows more about your properties or your financial arrangements than you. Taxes for the properties you intend to pay may not be listed in our records under the same owner or with the same physical address. We try to be responsive to your requests, but questions such as “how much do I owe for all my properties?” or statements such as “I want to pay everything I owe.” may leave you with properties unpaid at the delinquency date.

Please check your primary residence statement for “HOMESTEAD” under the exemptions section. We have initiated exemption audits for over 2,500 properties in an effort to validate our exemption records. It is possible you did not respond to our audit requests timely and your exemption has been removed. The homestead exemption can be reinstated with a new application and copies of your current Texas-issued driver’s licenses or Texas-issued personal identifications for all owners.

If your statement is not correct or you have not received statements on all of your properties before November 15, please contact our office as soon as possible. Due to our appraisal-to-collection audit processes, ownership and exemption issues can take several weeks to resolve. If you wait until December or January, it may be too late to prevent penalties and interest and other delinquency issues.

It is always our goal to ensure each property is appraised at market value, assessed to the correct owner with exemptions properly applied, and taxed correctly. We recognize that mistakes can happen, and we are available to work through any issues or answer any questions you may have. If you need assistance, please visit our office at 1301 E. Eighth St. call us at 432-332-6834, or send us an email at ector@ectorcad.org. We hope to make even paying your property taxes a pleasant experience.

Posted in on Sunday, November 3, 2019 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: S at 5mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 48°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 81°/Low 45°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 64°/Low 56°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]