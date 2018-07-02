CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: Will your mortgage escrow be enough for 2018?

Approximately 2,000 new homes have been built in Ector County since 2015, and that means a large number of first-time homeowners. In addition, over 7,000 existing homes were purchased during the same time frame. In building or buying a new home, it is essential that your property tax liability is accurately calculated if your taxes are escrowed and paid by a mortgage company. Incorrect tax estimates at the time of purchase can result in substantial and unexpected changes in your monthly payment.

Taxes on your new property are generally based on the tax liability from the previous year. The actual tax amounts for the current year are not known until property values are certified on July 25th and all taxing entities adopt tax rates in September. Here are some circumstances that can change the tax amount for you as a new property owner.

The appraised value for a homestead property cannot increase by more than 10 percent each year. This “homestead cap” limitation is removed when the ownership transfers. If you pay $165,000 for a house within the City of Odessa boundaries that has been taxed on the previous owner’s limited taxable value of $125,000, you will pay taxes on the appraised value of $165,000. This tax difference of around $800 can mean a mortgage payment increase of about $65 per month to cover the property tax liability.

If you purchase a home from an individual who has been receiving a disabled person or an over-65 exemption, the impact is even greater. These exemptions offer a tax ceiling on the ISD amount, calculated in the first year of the exemption. The longer the previous owner has been receiving the exemption, the greater the difference between their taxes and the taxes you will pay. On a home purchased for $165,000, your mortgage payment increase can range from $140 to $155 per month.

If you purchase a home from an individual who has been receiving the total exemption for 100 percent disabled veterans, the law allows for the disabled veteran to keep the exemption for the number of days before the date of the sale. Taxes will be prorated from that date, and you will be responsible for the taxes from the purchase date. The same proration laws apply if you purchase a property from a tax-exempt entity.

The largest mortgage payment increase is due to new construction. The tax amount from the previous year was based on the value of the land only. Your tax will be significantly greater with the value of the new structures added to the land value. The annual tax on a $30,000 vacant lot is approximately $700. The annual tax on a $300,000 house and a $30,000 lot is around $6,000 with a homestead exemption. If you do not own the home and occupy it as your principal residence on January 1, you do not qualify for the homestead in the first year, making your annual tax approximately $7,800. If the escrow tax estimate is based on $700 from the prior year, there will be a substantial escrow shortage in October when the tax is due and the mortgage company pays the tax. This shortage must be recovered, in addition to the increase required to pay the tax amount for the upcoming year. This scenario could raise your payment by as much as $1,200 per month.

Any of the above situations can be traumatic, especially when you’ve attempted to purchase your dream home. To avoid these scenarios, you cannot be too thorough in your research and inquiries. Be prepared to ask questions regarding exemptions and new construction values. Only our office can officially determine exemption eligibility or the completion percentage and taxable value of new improvements for a particular appraisal year. Please contact us with these or any questions, concerns or suggestions. Come by our office at 1301 E. Eighth Street, call us at 432-332-6834, or visit our website at www.ectorcad.org. We are always pleased to assist you.