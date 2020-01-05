CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020

The employees at ECAD hope you had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We have named 2020 at ECAD the year of “Serving our community with clear vision and unified purpose”. And in that spirit, there are several important tax calendar events in January we’d like to bring to your attention.

The appraisal district will mail a Confidential Business Personal Property Rendition to business owners this month. Please complete the rendition, listing the January 1, 2020 business inventories, furniture, fixtures, machinery, equipment, and vehicles and return the form to our office by April 15. A rendition received after the filing deadline is subject to additional fees for late filing. If you have questions, please let us know. Contact the district at (432) 332-6834 and your field appraiser will be happy to assist you.

If you purchased a new residence in 2019, you might qualify for the Residence Homestead exemption. If your mailing address matches the location address of the new residence, you will receive a letter with important information regarding the tax savings and the application requirements for this exemption. Contact us if you want additional information.

January 31 is the legal deadline to pay your property taxes without penalty and interest unless the date falls on a holiday or weekend. That means your payment will be considered timely only if paid or postmarked by Tuesday, January 31, 2020. If payment is not received or postmarked by that date, a seven percent penalty and interest fee will attach and also become due.

There are several payment options available. You may make your payment in our office or at our drive-up window, deposit your payment in our night deposit box, or send your payment by mail. Our address is 1301 E. 8th Street, Odessa, TX 79761. If you are paying the full amount, you may also visit our website at www.ectorcad.org and make your payment online. Credit card payments have 2.5 percent transaction processing fees.

If you have qualified for the over 65 or the disabled person exemption, you may pay your taxes in four installments without penalty and interest fees. Contact us and request this payment option and we’ll provide you with payment coupons. To avoid penalties and interest on each installment amount, you MUST pay the installments before February 1, April 1, June 1, and August 1. If the first payment is not made by March 1, you cannot take advantage of the installment option.

The line to pay in our office will get longer as the payment deadline approaches. You can expect a 10 to 20 minute wait if you come in to pay during the last two weeks of the month. Because our staff is reduced for lunch breaks, the wait is generally longer between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Hundreds of mail payments are also arriving daily, and we are diligently working to get all payments posted.

As you are concentrating on paying your 2019 tax amount, the 2020 appraisal of property is already well under way. Field appraisers are inspecting properties, updating property records, and requesting and analyzing recent sales data. The appraisal district will be looking closely at local market changes reflected in sales prices and rental rates in preparation for the January 1, 2020 valuation of your property.