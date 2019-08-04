CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: Your options for appeal of your 2019 ARB ruling

Recent social media posts and conversations during Appraisal Review Board (ARB) hearings included comments that because protestors were unhappy with the ARB’s decision, they planned to “take the next step.” So, what is the next step after receiving the Appraisal Review Board’s ruling, called “Order Determining Protest and Notice of Final Order?”

The ARB hearing can be described as a less formal court hearing. The protestor and the appraisal district staff present testimony and provide evidentiary documents to support their opinion of value. The ARB members weigh the evidence presented by both sides and make a ruling. That ruling is stated in the Order Determining Protest provided to the protestor at the conclusion of the hearing. The Final Order, signed by the ARB Chairperson, directs the appraised value to be placed on the protestor’s property in the appraisal district records. In addition to the statement regarding the value, the Order also provides deadlines and information on the appeals available under the Texas Property Tax Code.

If the property does not qualify as the owner’s residence homestead and the appraised or market value is $5 million or less, the protestor can file an appeal for binding arbitration within 60 days of receipt of their Order. The application for appeal and a deposit of $500 to $1,550 (depending on property type, value, and use) are provided to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. The Comptroller logs in the application, assigns a case number, and forwards to the appraisal district for response. The Comptroller appoints an arbitrator from the appraisers, brokers, accountants, and attorneys on the Comptroller’s registry of arbitrators, and a hearing is scheduled. Both parties must provide written evidence for the arbitrator’s examination prior to the hearing. At the hearing, the parties talk through the evidence provided, emphasizing the items supporting their value claim. The parties are allowed time for rebuttal and closing arguments. The arbitrator closes the hearing, reviews the testimony and written evidence, and notifies the parties and the Comptroller’s office of his decision. Both the protestor and the appraisal district are bound by this decision. If the protestor prevails, the protestor’s deposit less $50 to cover administrative costs is returned, the appraisal district pays the arbitrator’s fee, and the appraised value is changed in the appraisal district records.

Within 60 days of receipt of their Final Order, as an alternative to binding arbitration, a property owner also has the right to appeal the ARB decision through mediation or in district court. Once a mediator and a schedule are agreed upon by both parties, appeals through mediation can often be resolved within a few days. The district court process is more formal and lengthy, with discovery requests, depositions, and motions filed by the attorneys for both parties. The parties usually contract others with specific knowledge of the property category to produce appraisal reports and testify as an expert witness in the case. The case may be heard by a jury or by the district judge, and the court’s decision is final.

While we await notification of this year’s value appeals, the 2019 tax cycle continues. The local taxing entities have received the certified taxable values and will soon begin the calculation of their “No new revenue” (effective) and “Voter approval” (rollback) tax rates. Public tax rate hearings will be held during August and September, and each entity will adopt their 2019 tax rates. In October, those adopted rates will be applied to each property’s taxable value and we will prepare tax statements for mailing.

The appeal process can be complicated, and recent legislation has the information here is not comprehensive. Check your Final Order for more information regarding appeal specifics and the appropriate Texas Property Tax Code sections. If you have other questions or suggestions, please come by our office at 1301 E. Eighth Street, call us at 432-332-6834, or send us an email at ector@ectorcad.org.