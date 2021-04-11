  • April 11, 2021

BUILDING PERMITS: March 28 – April 3, 2021

BUILDING PERMITS: March 28 – April 3, 2021

Posted: Sunday, April 11, 2021 5:00 am

BUILDING PERMITS: March 28 – April 3, 2021

RESIDENTIAL ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS

Ben Punnara, 4608 Hendrick Ave. $0; Jorge Ramirez, 1009 W 23rd St., $0; Susan Garcia, 1009 W. 23rd St., $0; Debbie Hinton C&O Rentals, 1216 E. 42nd St., $36,000; City of Odessa Community Development, 820 Magnolia Blvd., $0; Samuel Polanco, 1204 W. 26th St., $0; Adriana Muzquiz, 1909 W. 28th St., $0; Janice Horton/Boy's Construction, 417 Boulder Ave., $15,000; Melina Castelazo, 2939 Concord Circle, $0; Kelli Linton, 1511 Cumberland Rd, $0.

Total: 10, $51,000

Posted in on Sunday, April 11, 2021 5:00 am.

