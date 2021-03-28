  • March 28, 2021

BUILDING PERMITS: Mar. 28

BUILDING PERMITS: Mar. 28

Posted: Sunday, March 28, 2021 5:30 am

Feb. 14 to March 20, 2021

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Betenbough Homes, 1300 E 93rd St., $161,950; Betenbough Homes, 1331 Big Easy St., $185,950; Betenbough Homes, 1330 Big Easy St., $236,950; Betenbough Homes, 1302 E 93rd St., $163,950; DR Horton, 7528 Starry Sky Court, $180,010; DR Horton, 1807 Ebbets Drive, $155,245; DR Horton, 1912 Ebbets Drive, $170,000; DR Horton, 1925 Ebbets Drive, $170,130; Betenbough Homes, 1332 Big Easy St., $197,950; Betenbough Homes, 1300 E 92nd St., $165,950; Charlie Cooke Betenbough Homes, 1302 E 92nd St., $170,950; Betenbough Homes, 1329 Big Easy St., $226,950; Andy Hernandez Double H Construction, 8540 Pamplona Place, $280,000; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 1633 Twin Falls Drive, $279,725; DR Horton, 1801 Ebbets Drive, $180,010; DR Horton, 6903 Capstone Road, $159,600; Betenbough Homes, 1327 Big Easy St., $190,950; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 1627 Palo Duro Drive, $306,600; Betenbough Homes, 1328 Big Easy St., $246,950; DR Horton, 6913 Cornerstone Road, $151,100; DR Horton, 7520 Starry Sky Court, $144,390; DR Horton, 7524 Starry Sky Court, $137,370; DR Horton, 7532 Starry Sky Court, $159,600; DR Horton, 7534 Starry Sky Court, $144,390; DR Horton, 7536 Starry Sky Court, $171,890; DR Horton, 7538 Starry Sky Court, $159,600; DR Horton, 7544 Orion Road, $171,615; DR Horton, 5 Desert Rose Court, $202,110; DR Horton, 10 San Saba Drive, $223,300; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 5412 Constitution Ave., $306,600; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 1624 Twin Falls Drive, $275,000; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 1645 Twin Falls Drive, $311,150; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 5403 Constitution Ave., $257,000; Omar Rosas Rosas, 114 Rolling Winds Circle, n.a.; Jo Ann Franco Castillo Dream Homes, Llc Castillo Dream Homes, Llc, 160 Rolling Winds Circle, $475,000; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 1636 Twin Falls Drive, $262,850; DR Horton, 1915 Ebbets Drive, $143,155; DR Horton, 1916 Ebbets Drive, $158,235; DR Horton, 1918 Ebbets Drive, $155,440; DR Horton, 1920 Ebbets Drive, $150,240; DR Horton, 1921 Ebbets Drive, $158,235; DR Horton, 3808 Alnwick Drive, $204,450; DR Horton, 8608 Rutland Drive, $204,450; DR Horton, 6908 Cornerstone Road, $171,010; DR Horton, 7547 Starry Sky Court, $171,615; DR Horton, 9 Senita Court, $216,605; DR Horton, 6911 Cornerstone Road, $151,670; DR Horton, 4 San Pedro Court, $221,555; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 5305 Lamont Ave., $260,825; Innovative Loo, 816 E 14th St., $100,000; Betenbough Homes Moon Betenbough Homes, 1325 Big Easy St., $225,950; Betenbough Homes, 1320 Big Easy St., $226,950; Betenbough Homes, 1319 Big Easy St., $225,950; Betenbough Homes, 1317 Big Easy St., $201,950; Betenbough Homes, 1316 Big Easy St., $216,950; Betenbough Homes, 1307 Big Easy St., $222,950; Betenbough Homes, 1308 Big Easy St., $242,950; Betenbough Homes, 1309 Big Easy St., $225,950; Betenbough Homes, 1310 Big Easy St., $185,950; Betenbough Homes, 1311 Big Easy St., $225,950; Betenbough Homes, 1312 Big Easy St., $218,950; Betenbough Homes, 1313 Big Easy St., $216,950; Betenbough Homes, 1314 Big Easy St., $213,950; Betenbough Homes, 1511 Derrick Ave., $244,950; John Burnett Burnett Construction, 110 Rolling Winds Circle, $475,000; Betenbough Homes, 1518 E 89th St., $225,950; Betenbough Homes, 9104 Rustler Ave., $188,950; Betenbough Homes, 1514 E 89th St., $242,950; Betenbough Homes, 1511 E 89th St., $329,950; Betenbough Homes, 1510 E 89th St., $283,950; Betenbough Homes, 1508 E 89th St., $244,950; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 1621 Twin Falls Drive, $260,825; Betenbough Homes, 1512 E 89th St., $295,950; Betenbough Homes, 1310 E 93rd St., $175,950; Betenbough Homes, 1505 E 89th St., $295,950; John Burnett Burnett Construction, 168 Rustic Trail Road, $450,000; Omar Rosas Rosas New Homes, Llc Rosas, 149 Rolling Winds Circle, n.a.; Betenbough Homes, 1502 E 89th St., $249,950; Betenbough Homes, 1313 E 92nd St., $177,950; Betenbough Homes, 1314 E 92nd St., $179,950; Betenbough Homes, 1319 E 92nd St., $176,950; Betenbough Homes, 1223 Big Easy St., $232,950; Betenbough Homes, 1224 Big Easy St., $228,950; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 105 Patriot Ave., $260,150; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 107 Patriot Ave., $262,850; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 5410 Lamont Ave., $279,725; DR Horton, 1 Desert Rose Court, $173,575; DR Horton, 1809 Ebbets Drive, $167,400; John McKnight Silver Leaf Homes, 5305 Constitution Ave., $260,825.

Total: 99 permits, $19,068,170

March 14 to March 20, 2021

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Princess Zavala Derksen, 605 Fitch Ave, $3,000; John Waggoner Marcos Construction, 2817 E. 17th St., $17,500; Alejandra Machado, 1044 Dwayne St., n.a.; Alejandra Machado, 1512 Sunset Blvd., n.a.; Cesar Padilla, 1428 Westbrook Ave., n.a.; Jane Triplett A&A Landscape and Maintenance, 2707 Tom Morris Road, $17,640; Tina Rodriguez Mesa Building Services, 1601 E. Fifth St., $3,650; Rita Olivas, 1125 W. Ada St., $2,500.

Total: 8 permits, $44,290

Total: 107 permits, $19,112,460

