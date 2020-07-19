  • July 19, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: July 5 – July 11, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: July 5 – July 11, 2020

Posted: Sunday, July 19, 2020 12:00 am

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Betenbough, 9223 Red Cliff Ave., $215,950; Betenbough, 9215 Red Cliff Ave., $206,950; Betenbough, 9213 Red Cliff Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 9115 Red Cliff Ave., $174,950; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1612 Palo Duro Drive, $255,150; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1625 Palo Duro Drive, $255,825; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 5407 Constitution Ave., $255,825; Betenbough, 9217 Red Cliff Ave. Ratliff Ridge, $233,950; Betenbough, 9222 Red Cliff Ave. Ratliff Ridge, $231,950; Betenbough, 1113 Wagon Way Ratliff Ridge, $183,950; Betenbough, 1123 Wagon Way Ratliff Ridge, $197,950.

Total: 11 permits, $2,386,400

RESIENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

John Rios, 511 Bunche Ave., n.a.; J.A.M. Metal Buildings Geneva Pearce, 2617 Cambridge St., n.a.; Rubner Sobalvarro, 301 Geneva Ave., n.a.; Jessie Arturo Borrego, 1808 Douglas Drive, n.a.; Michael W Jennings, 3109 N. Century Ave., n.a.; Merwyn Parker, 4325 Clover Ave., n.a.; Toheeb Bello, 607 E. 99th St., n.a.; Jerry Daniels, 8805 Lamar Ave., $4,000; Jose Aguilar, 1219 Yancy St., n.a.; Louis Anderson/Brenda Ceerer, 327 Bunche Ave., n.a.; Sing DY Uy, 23 Mansion Oaks Drive, n.a.; Arturo Dominguez/Daniel Dominguez, 2322 Truman St., n.a.; Emmanuel Garcia, 3808 Melody Lane, n.a.; Nereida Jimenez, 5404 N. Everglade Ave. swimming pool, $25,000.

Total: 14 permits, $29,000

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Filiberto Gonzales, 600 E. 42nd St., $2,600; Roy Sanchez, 315 E. Second St., $1,000; Cesar Gunnola, 1225 S. Crane Ave., n.a.; Walkcon Ltd, 4210 JBS Parkway, $800,000; N.C. Sturgeon/Sai Gundlapalli, 800 N. Texas Ave., $15,000.

Total: 5 permits, $818,600

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

Catrina Urquidi, 1806 E. Seventh St., n.a.; Roberto Quintana, 607 W. Clements St., n.a.; Michelle Recio, 2504 N. Dixie Blvd., n.a.; Alfonso De La Madrid, 3113 Andrews Highway, n.a.; Tommy Ball, 213 N. Dixie Blvd., n.a.

Total: 5 permits, n.a.

Total permits: 35

Total value: $3,234,000

Total permits (2020 year to date): 1,202

Total value (2020 year to date): $166,668,175.60

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

Posted in on Sunday, July 19, 2020 12:00 am.

