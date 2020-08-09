BUILDING PERMITS: July 26 – August 1, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Permian Homes Inc., 8623 Alnwick Drive, $178,190; Betenbough, 9120 Antelope Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 8 Wagon Way, $47,001; Betenbough, 1 Wagon Way, $235,950; Betenbough, 10 Hawk Ave., $160,950; Betenbough, 13 Hawk Ave., $165,950; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 101 Patriot, $252,000; Betenbough, 2 Wagon Way, $231,950; Betenbough, 6 Wagon Way, $208,950; Betenbough, 9102 Antelope Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 7 Wagon Way, $212,950; Betenbough, 9111 Antelope Ave., $229,950; Permian Homes Inc., 3812 Alnwick Drive, $192,555; Betenbough Betenbough, 9101 Antelope Ave., $215,950; Burnett Construction Burnett Construction, 1650 Wrigley Drive, $200,000; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1617 Palo Duro, $255,825; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1637 Palo Duro, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 2107 Congress St., $301,600; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1617 Twin Falls, $257,850; DR Horton, 9 El Nido Court, $221,555; DR Horton, 15 San Saba Drive, $204,450; Ortega Construction/C&O Property LLC, 3621 El Cajon Ave., $150,000; Permian Homes Inc., 8634 Alnwick Drive, $197,905; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 104 Patriot Ave., $277,550; Betenbough, 9123 Antelope Ave., $208,950; Betenbough, 9105 Antelope Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 9116 Antelope Ave., $183,950; Betenbough, 9117 Antelope Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9119 Antelope Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9112 Antelope Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 9118 Antelope Ave., $174,950.
Total: 31 permits, $6,286,481
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Jilverto Alvarez, 1005 W. 26th St., $8,000; Ran Mar Services/Mark Gray, 7303 Cross B Road, $20,000; Sergio Miranda, 1700 Palo Duro Drive, n.a.; Maria Elizabeth Fernandez/ Mauricio Patino, 1521 E. 10th St., n.a.; MV Construction/R & I Properties, 1509 E. 52nd St., n.a.; Sonia Garcia, 416 S. Muskingum Ave., n.a.; Epigmenio Gavaldon, 1506 N. Washington Ave., n.a.; Lone Star Pergolas/James Hall, 7007 Spur Ranch Road, $9,005; D&V Welding & Construction Service Lupe Montes, 1800 Masquerade Blvd., $1,900; Lewis Peak Construction/Brian Chavez, 3131 San Saba Drive, $70,000; Maria Urias, 1005 W. 26th St. permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; Octavio Tavarez, 2301 W. 13th St. permit reissued/renewed, $1,803,442; Mark Tittel, 1721 W. 26th St., n.a.; Yusuf Aweda, 605 E. 99th Court, n.a.; Natalie Gamez, 1410 Glenwood Ave., n.a.; Carlos Armendariz, 304 Blackstone Ave., n.a.; Desert Rock Site Management & Landscapes LLC/Ross Forrest, 2 Mission Santiago Drive, $50,000.
Total: 17 permits, $1,962,347
NEW COMMERCIALS
KVC Matt Brown, 1 Parks Legado Court, $1,500,000; Leeco Properties Inc., 4350 E. Loop 338, $800,000; Esterly Schneider & Associates Construction, 3925 Billy Hext Road, $892,400; Leeco Properties Inc., 4350 E. Loop 338 Building B, $8,000,000.
Total: 4 permits, $11,192,400
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
DR Horton, 3811 Yorkshire Lane construction trailer, $64,800; Teinert Commercial Building Services/Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., $9,900,000; Iris Sanchez, 1804 N. Texas Ave., $7,000; The Kent Companies, 4210 Andrews Highway, $15,000; First Tier Construction LLC/Derek Bush, 8200 Highway 191, $100,000; Preliminary Inspection Red Crab Bar, 3326 Andrews Highway, n.a.; Preliminary Inspection/Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant & Bar, 2604 N. Grandview Ave., n.a.; Ideal Building and Remodeling Srv, 4060 Faudree Road Space 107, $125,000; Thu Bui/Anna Tran, 609 E. 42nd St., $55,000; First Tier Construction LLC, 1551 JBS Parkway, $49,000; Preliminary Inspection Quality Licensing, 4210 JBS Parkway, n.a.; Preliminary Inspection Quality Licensing, 2450 NW. Loop 338, n.a.
Total: 12 permits, $10,315,800
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Frosty Gilliam, 2629 Faudree Road, n.a.; Adnan Ertekin, 2618 N. Grandview Ave., n.a.; Cody Hagle, 801 S. Pagewood Ave. Suite 12, n.a.
Total: 3 permits, n.a.
Total permits: 67
Total value: $29,757,028
Total permits (2020 year to date): 1,374
Total value (2020 year to date): $207,181,806.60
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938