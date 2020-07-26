BUILDING PERMITS: July 12 – July 18, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Betenbough, 1121 Wagon Way, $229,950; Innovative Inc. LLC, 946 S. Crane, $138,895; Betenbough, 9121 Antelope Ave., $183,950; DR Horton, 7416 Horton Ranch Road, $144,390; DR Horton, 7420 Horton Ranch Road, $151,760; DR Horton, 7421 Horton Ranch Road, $156,610; DR Horton, 6928 Charolais Road, $172,275; DR Horton, 7425 West Pile Ranch Road, $221,390; DR Horton, 4 La Fauna Drive, n.a.; DR Horton, 11 El Nido Court, $178,435; DR Horton, 28 La Cresta Ave., $195,705; DR Horton, 4 El Nido Court, $183,715; Betenbough, 9224 Red Cliff Ave., $207,950.
Total: 13 permits, $2,165,025
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
D&V Welding & Construction Service/Lourdes Ornelaz, 806 Foster Ave., n.a.; Uriol Caballero/Angela & Larry Powell, 308 McKnight Drive, n.a.; Slo-Poke Welding & General Machine/Monica Montoya, 822 E. 14th St., n.a.; Robert Olivas, 1403 E. Everlade Ave., n.a.; Annette Ojeda, 644 Purdue St. permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; Francisco Carrasco, 2808 Ranchland Ave. permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; Donfrell Sims, 711 E. 96th St., n.a.; Daniel Estrada, 1503 Douglas Drive, n.a.; Elidad Perez, 810 Amburgey Ave., n.a.; Mesa Building Service/Kasandra Lee, 2210 Richmond St., $5,300; Carlos Armendariz, 304 Blackstone Ave., n.a.; Stephen Outunji, 1811 Masquerade Blvd., n.a.; Quiver Metal Buildings/Derrell Groom, 2100 Pagewood Ave., $14,714; Maria Garcia, 305 McKnight Dr., n.a.
Total: 14 permits, $20,014
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
RRC Construction, 6951 Eastridge Road, n.a.; Tommy Patino, 3605 Adams Ave., n.a.; Vuthy Thong, 401 S. Grant Ave., $2,700; Cirgue Entertainment III LLC, 4201 Andrews Highway, $700; Cirgue Entertainment III LLC, 4201 Andrews Highway, $700.
Total: 5 permits, $4,100
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Christy McGuire, 5202 N. Grandview Ave., n.a.; Abel Torres, 2604 N. Grandview Ave., n.a.; Ray Paredes, 813 N. Meadow Ave., n.a.
Total: 3 permits
Total permits: 35
Total value: $2,189,139
Total permits (2020 year to date): 1,237
Total value (2020 year to date): $168,857,314.60
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938