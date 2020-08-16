BUILDING PERMITS: Aug. 2 – Aug. 8, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIAL
>> Betenbough, 5 Wagon Way, $197,950; Betenbough, 12 Hawk Ave., $162,950; Betenbough, 14 Hawk Ave., $160,950; Betenbough, 9100 Rustler Ave., $185,950; Betenbough, 9101 Rustler Ave., $181,950; Betenbough, 9105 Rustler Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 9108 Rustler Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 15 Hawk Ave., $167,950; BBA Luxury Homes/Lance Marker, 3631 El Cajon Ave., n.a.; BBA Luxury Homes/Lance Marker, 3627 El Cajon Ave., n.a.; BBA Luxury Homes/Lance Marker, 3625 El Cajon Ave., n.a.; BBA Luxury Homes/Lance Marker, 3623 El Cajon Ave., n.a.; BBA Luxury Homes/Lance Marker, 3629 El Cajon Ave., n.a.; The Morrison Group/Wabash, 2911 Tom Morris Road, n.a.; Betenbough, 16 Hawk Ave., $167,950; Betenbough, 1227 E 92nd St., $47,001; Betenbough, 9110 Rustler Ave., $177,950; Betenbough, 9111 Rustler Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 1231 E 92nd St., $233,950; Betenbough, 1203 E 93rd St., $215,950; Betenbough, 1207 E 93rd St., $212,950; Betenbough, 1229 E 92nd St., $173,950; Betenbough, 1211 E 93rd St., $208,950; Betenbough, 1217 E 93rd St., $215,950; Betenbough, 19 Hawk Ave., $162,950; The Morrison Group, 2809 Tom Morris, n.a.
Total: 26 permits, $3,409,101
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
>> Poor Boy Electric Inc./Joshua Vigil, 1601 Sam Houston Ave., n.a.; Margarita Aldaz, 504 Lindberg St., n.a.; Greg Leach, 2310 N. Adams Ave., n.a.; Trevor Cooley, 515 Bernice Ave., n.a.; San Miguel Construction/ Conrado Ramos, 920 Hendley Ave., $4,000; Lisa Trascher, 9026 Pepper Grass Ave., n.a.; Ismael Rodriguez, 1713 Petroleum Drive, n.a.; Victor Bejarano, 818 Magnolia Blvd., n.a.; Raul Aguirre, 8636 Duke Ave., $2,354; Joe Canales/Jason Haug, 2761 Keystone Drive, n.a.; Paul Deleon, 2904 San Fernando Drive, n.a.; Hector Merino, 1015 E. 96th St., n.a.; Cuauhtemoc Quinones, 813 Fitch Ave., n.a.; Juan Garcia, 1311 S. Crane Ave., $2,500; Keena Powell, 2106 N. Grandview Ave., n.a.; Adelina Rodriguez, 407 Blackstone Ave., n.a.; Bisiriyu Elujoba, 1811 Boise Drive, n.a.; Milton Wilkerson, 908 Green Drive, n.a.; Jesus Ortiz, 511 Wabash Ave., n.a.; Alberto T Franco, 1002 E. 35th St., n.a.; Dustin Dubose, 41 Laurel Valley Drive, n.a.; Cutting Edge Construction/Vincent Hagman, 934 E. 89th St., $16,000; Daniella Velasquez, 703 Fitch Ave., n.a.; Eduardo Valle, 2307 W. 16th St. Park Place, n.a.; Extreme Exteriors/Robert Munoz, 9021 Desert Ave. swimming pool, $47,942; Pool Shack Construction/Jesus Prieto, 3526 Maple Ave. swimming pool, $50,000.
Total: 26 permits, $122,796
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
>> Ideal Building and Remodeling Services/Francisco Salcido, 4060 Medical Park Drive, $7,500; Benjamin Quiroz, 500 E. Third St., $2,000; R.K. Hoover Commercial Contracting Inc, 1216 E. Eighth St., $15,000; Diverse Construction Inc., 2851 E. Pearl St., $45,000.
Total: 4 permits, $69,500
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
>> Clint McCoys, 532 W. Murphy St., n.a.; Melissa Garcia, 1801 E. Eighth St., n.a.
Total: 2 permits
Total permits: 58
Total value: $3,601,397
Total permits (2020 year to date): 1,432
Total value (2020 year to date): $210,783,203.60
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938