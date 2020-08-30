  • August 30, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: Aug. 16 – Aug. 22, 2020 - Odessa American: Building Permits

e-Edition Subscribe

BUILDING PERMITS: Aug. 16 – Aug. 22, 2020

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 30, 2020 12:00 am

BUILDING PERMITS: Aug. 16 – Aug. 22, 2020 ODESSA AMERICAN Odessa American

NEW RESIDENTIALS

DR Horton, 6 Salers Court, $173,575; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 5205 Constitution, $257,850; Burnett Construction/John Burnett, 150 Rolling Winds Circle, n.a.; Benjamin Brito, 1707 Linda Ave. Bld B, $110,000; Luis Torres, 1616 W. 18th St., n.a.

Total: 5 permits, $541,425

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Arturo Hinostroza, 1202 W. 25th St., n.a.; Jennifer Martin, 1605 E. 17th St., n.a.; Fernando Varela/Blanca Palacios, 425 E. Odessa St., n.a.; Angel Duenas/Yudit Gomez, 3509 Oakwood Drive, n.a.; Violeta Paz, 1113 Sherwood St., $3,500; Jeremy Godwin, 4325 Ridgedale, n.a.; Phillip Lopez, 921 Hendley Ave., $3,500; Rafael Castillo, 1902 E. 13st St., n.a.; J. Alvarado Construction, 1308 E. 35th St., $22,000; B & B Custom Construction/Darjgi Hiren, 2123 W. Eighth St., n.a.; Saul Hernandez/Delia Carrasco, 1416 N. County Road West, n.a.; Danny Schnaubert Construction, 201 W. Monticello Drive permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; Yesenia Matta, 1317 N. Tom Green Ave. permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; Joel Ramirez, 310 Lotteman Drive, n.a.; Samuel Torres, 4907 N. Dixie Blvd., n.a.; Manuel Villarreal, 1328 W. Clements St., $1,200; White-Pool House & Friends, 120 B E. Murphy St., n.a.; Kharen Wiley, 910 E. 90th St., $2,299; A-1 Horrell Metal Bldg/Ferral Clay, 600 E. 56th St., $12,200; Alfredo Alvarado, 303 Ruth St., n.a.; Outer Spaces/Larry Blackwell, 7605 Tobosa Ave. swimming pool, $60,000; Benigno Aranda, 108 Santa Rita Drive swimming pool, $35,000.

Total: 22 permits, $139,699

NEW COMMERCIAL

Benjamin Brito, 1707 Linda Ave., $110,000

Total: 1 permit, $110,000

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Ted Baltazar/Loan Huynh, 2219 E. Eighth St., $8,000; Oscar Valenzuela, 1611 McCall Place, $4,000; Michael Neff, 6010 Highway 191, $50,000; PAR II Designs, 2141 E. Eighth St., $120,000.

Total: 4 permits, $182,000

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

Miles Haiduk, 6012 Eastridge Road, n.a.; Valerie Diaz, 2115 N. Grandview Ave., n.a.; Tabitha Evans, 1817 A N. County Road West, n.a.; Mary Puga, 4555 E. University Blvd. Space C, n.a.

Total: 4 permits

Total permits: 36

Total value: $973,124

Total permits (2020 year to date): 1,503

Total value (2020 year to date): $215,957,963.60

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

Posted in on Sunday, August 30, 2020 12:00 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
84°
Humidity: 32%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 75°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 102°/Low 78°
Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]