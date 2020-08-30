BUILDING PERMITS: Aug. 16 – Aug. 22, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
DR Horton, 6 Salers Court, $173,575; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 5205 Constitution, $257,850; Burnett Construction/John Burnett, 150 Rolling Winds Circle, n.a.; Benjamin Brito, 1707 Linda Ave. Bld B, $110,000; Luis Torres, 1616 W. 18th St., n.a.
Total: 5 permits, $541,425
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Arturo Hinostroza, 1202 W. 25th St., n.a.; Jennifer Martin, 1605 E. 17th St., n.a.; Fernando Varela/Blanca Palacios, 425 E. Odessa St., n.a.; Angel Duenas/Yudit Gomez, 3509 Oakwood Drive, n.a.; Violeta Paz, 1113 Sherwood St., $3,500; Jeremy Godwin, 4325 Ridgedale, n.a.; Phillip Lopez, 921 Hendley Ave., $3,500; Rafael Castillo, 1902 E. 13st St., n.a.; J. Alvarado Construction, 1308 E. 35th St., $22,000; B & B Custom Construction/Darjgi Hiren, 2123 W. Eighth St., n.a.; Saul Hernandez/Delia Carrasco, 1416 N. County Road West, n.a.; Danny Schnaubert Construction, 201 W. Monticello Drive permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; Yesenia Matta, 1317 N. Tom Green Ave. permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; Joel Ramirez, 310 Lotteman Drive, n.a.; Samuel Torres, 4907 N. Dixie Blvd., n.a.; Manuel Villarreal, 1328 W. Clements St., $1,200; White-Pool House & Friends, 120 B E. Murphy St., n.a.; Kharen Wiley, 910 E. 90th St., $2,299; A-1 Horrell Metal Bldg/Ferral Clay, 600 E. 56th St., $12,200; Alfredo Alvarado, 303 Ruth St., n.a.; Outer Spaces/Larry Blackwell, 7605 Tobosa Ave. swimming pool, $60,000; Benigno Aranda, 108 Santa Rita Drive swimming pool, $35,000.
Total: 22 permits, $139,699
NEW COMMERCIAL
Benjamin Brito, 1707 Linda Ave., $110,000
Total: 1 permit, $110,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Ted Baltazar/Loan Huynh, 2219 E. Eighth St., $8,000; Oscar Valenzuela, 1611 McCall Place, $4,000; Michael Neff, 6010 Highway 191, $50,000; PAR II Designs, 2141 E. Eighth St., $120,000.
Total: 4 permits, $182,000
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Miles Haiduk, 6012 Eastridge Road, n.a.; Valerie Diaz, 2115 N. Grandview Ave., n.a.; Tabitha Evans, 1817 A N. County Road West, n.a.; Mary Puga, 4555 E. University Blvd. Space C, n.a.
Total: 4 permits
Total permits: 36
Total value: $973,124
Total permits (2020 year to date): 1,503
Total value (2020 year to date): $215,957,963.60
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938