  • May 17, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: May 3 – May 9, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: May 3 – May 9, 2020

Posted: Sunday, May 17, 2020 12:00 am

Odessa American

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1630 Twin Falls Drive, $277,550; Silverleaf Communities John McKnight, 1514 Boise Drive, $255,150; Betenbough, 5 Cheyenne Court, $214,950; Betenbough, 3 Cheyenne Court, $185,950; Betenbough, 9305 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $216,950; Betenbough, 9104 Red Cliff Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9211 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $233,950; Betenbough, 9106 Red Cliff Ave., $174,950; Betenbough, 9101 Red Cliff Ave., $217,950; Betenbough, 9315 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $231,950; Betenbough, 9313 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $233,950; Betenbough, 9112 Red Cliff Ave., $212,950; Betenbough, 9309 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $239,950; Betenbough, 9114 Red Cliff Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9201 Red Cliff Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9108 Red Cliff Ave., $185,950; Betenbough, 9208 Red Cliff Ave., $233,950; Betenbough, 9111 Red Cliff Ave., $206,950; Betenbough, 9119 Red Cliff Ave., $214,950.

Total: 19 permits, $4,077,850

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Dessa Construction, 2417 W. 11th St. Park Place, n.a.; Alex Aguirre, 9032 Pepper Grass Ave., n.a.; Megan Aparicio, 8901 Homestead Ave., n.a.; Alberto Esteves, 1206 Smith St., n.a.; Pilar Rivera, 429 Zeneta Ave., n.a.; Sing Uy, 23 Mansion Oak Drive, n.a.; Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 1 Units 15, $60,000; Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 2 Units 9-14, $60,000; Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 3 Units 1-8, $80,000; Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 4 Units 23, $20,000; Contrast Homes Contrast Homes, 607 Dotsy Ave. permit reissued/renewed, $120,000; Charles Anderson, 816 Brittlebush Court swimming pool, $35,000.

Total: 12 permits, $375,000

NEW COMMERCIAL

Joe R. Jones Construction/Team Industrial Services, 196 Allen Brown Road, $2,560,000.

Total: 1 permit, $2,560,000

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Enquest Energy Solutions, 1105 S. Grandview Ave. Bld C, $98,000; Fehrs Metal Building/Zachery Ellis, 901 N. Grant Ave. Space 105, $679,000; Compass Academy Charter School, 5530 Billy Hext Rd. Bld P, $390,453; Allen’s Electrical Services/Josue Payen, 1421 E. 8TH St., $47,500; Sheri Carter/Snow Cone Stand, 4652 E. University Blvd. Bld B, $13,000; Jose Porras, 410 S. Grant Ave., $1,600.

Total: 6 permits, $1,229,553

Total permits: 38

Total value: $8,242,403

Total permits (2020 year to date): 674

Total value (2020 year to date): $96,894,504.11

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

Posted in on Sunday, May 17, 2020 12:00 am. | Tags: ,

