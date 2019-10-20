  • October 20, 2019

BUILDING PERMITS: Oct. 6 – Oct. 12, 2019 - Odessa American: Building Permits

e-Edition Subscribe

BUILDING PERMITS: Oct. 6 – Oct. 12, 2019

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 20, 2019 3:30 am

BUILDING PERMITS: Oct. 6 – Oct. 12, 2019 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Marco Davis, 8510 Santa Isabella St., $300,000; Marco Davis, 8522 Santa Isabella St., $300,000; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1714 Wrigley Dr, $171,010; Jorge L Contreras, 415 Carver Ave., n.a.; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 1, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 2, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 3, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 4, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 5, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 6, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 7(Type A), $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 8, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 9, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 10, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 11, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 12, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 13, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 14, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Maintenance Garage, $3,750,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G1, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G2, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G3, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G4, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G5, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G6, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G7(HC), $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G8, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP1, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP2, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP3, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP4, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP5, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP6, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP7, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP8, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP9, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP10, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP11, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP12, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP13, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP14, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP15, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Clubhouse, $37,500,000.

Total: 43 permits, $1,429,521,010

 

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Dan’s Construction/Cody McElhaney, 5 Cody Ct., $18,000; Burnett Construction, 25 Woodhaven, n.a.; David Ybarra, 301 E. 15th St., n.a.; Patricia Turner, 6912 Robbie Rd., $2,752; Jose Tarango, 2735 Kay Ave., n.a.; Melinda Yzaguirre, 1502 Alpine St., n.a.; Alma Trevino, 419 S. Tom Green Ave., $500; Banca Noemi Palacios, 425 E. Odessa St., n.a.; Jose Munoz, 1019 E. 5th St., $3,565; Rodger Hernandez/Permian Basin Housing Solution, 1203 Wilshire Park Place, n.a.; Raul Ontiveros, 909 Zacatecas permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; David Veloz, 4332 Locust Ave., $800; Jose Tarango, 2735 Kay Ave., n.a.; Heriberto Ramirez, 610 Drury Lane, n.a.; Daniela Romero, 2700 Custer Ave., n.a.

Total: 15 permits, $25,617

 

NEW COMMERCIALS

Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld clubhouse, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 1 (T type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 2 (T Type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 3 (T Type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 4 (T type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 5 (T type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 6 (T type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 7 (T type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 8 (H type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 9 (H type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 10 (H type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 11 (H type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 12 (H type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage A, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage B, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage C, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage D, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage E, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage F, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage G, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage H, $38,000,000.

Total: 21 permits, $798,000,000

 

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

PAR Construction & Design/Willie Balerio, 1017 E. Third St., $600; Brownstone Construction Ltd, 4120 San Antonio Ave., $5,000; Bobby Cox Companies, 1701 N. County Road West, $8,000; Playgrounds Etc LLC, 900 S. Grant Ave., $6,000.

Total: 4 permits, $19,600

 

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

Heriberto Lopez, 217 N. Dixie Blvd.

Total: 1 permit

 

Total permits: 84

Total value: $2,227,566,227

 

Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,575

Total value (2019 year to date): $2,544,653,166

 

Total permits (2018): 2,089

Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94

 

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, October 20, 2019 3:30 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: S at 5mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 46°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]