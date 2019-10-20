BUILDING PERMITS: Oct. 6 – Oct. 12, 2019

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Marco Davis, 8510 Santa Isabella St., $300,000; Marco Davis, 8522 Santa Isabella St., $300,000; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1714 Wrigley Dr, $171,010; Jorge L Contreras, 415 Carver Ave., n.a.; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 1, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 2, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 3, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 4, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 5, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 6, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 7(Type A), $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 8, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 9, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 10, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 11, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 12, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 13, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld 14, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Maintenance Garage, $3,750,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G1, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G2, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G3, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G4, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G5, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G6, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G7(HC), $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld G8, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP1, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP2, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP3, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP4, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP5, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP6, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP7, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP8, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP9, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP10, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP11, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP12, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP13, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP14, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Bld CP15, $37,500,000; Mark Leon, 4121 San Antonio St. Clubhouse, $37,500,000.
Total: 43 permits, $1,429,521,010
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Dan’s Construction/Cody McElhaney, 5 Cody Ct., $18,000; Burnett Construction, 25 Woodhaven, n.a.; David Ybarra, 301 E. 15th St., n.a.; Patricia Turner, 6912 Robbie Rd., $2,752; Jose Tarango, 2735 Kay Ave., n.a.; Melinda Yzaguirre, 1502 Alpine St., n.a.; Alma Trevino, 419 S. Tom Green Ave., $500; Banca Noemi Palacios, 425 E. Odessa St., n.a.; Jose Munoz, 1019 E. 5th St., $3,565; Rodger Hernandez/Permian Basin Housing Solution, 1203 Wilshire Park Place, n.a.; Raul Ontiveros, 909 Zacatecas permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; David Veloz, 4332 Locust Ave., $800; Jose Tarango, 2735 Kay Ave., n.a.; Heriberto Ramirez, 610 Drury Lane, n.a.; Daniela Romero, 2700 Custer Ave., n.a.
Total: 15 permits, $25,617
NEW COMMERCIALS
Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld clubhouse, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 1 (T type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 2 (T Type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 3 (T Type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 4 (T type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 5 (T type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 6 (T type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 7 (T type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 8 (H type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 9 (H type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 10 (H type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 11 (H type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld 12 (H type), $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage A, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage B, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage C, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage D, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage E, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage F, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage G, $38,000,000; Vandergriff Group Architects Proffutt, 8225 Dorado Dr. Bld Garage H, $38,000,000.
Total: 21 permits, $798,000,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
PAR Construction & Design/Willie Balerio, 1017 E. Third St., $600; Brownstone Construction Ltd, 4120 San Antonio Ave., $5,000; Bobby Cox Companies, 1701 N. County Road West, $8,000; Playgrounds Etc LLC, 900 S. Grant Ave., $6,000.
Total: 4 permits, $19,600
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Heriberto Lopez, 217 N. Dixie Blvd.
Total: 1 permit
Total permits: 84
Total value: $2,227,566,227
Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,575
Total value (2019 year to date): $2,544,653,166
Total permits (2018): 2,089
Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.