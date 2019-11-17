  • November 17, 2019

BUILDING PERMITS: Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2019

BUILDING PERMITS: Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2019 (copy)

Posted: Sunday, November 17, 2019 3:30 am

Odessa American

NEW RESIDENTIALS

>> Trade Mark Homes/Roy Guerra, 8607 Fortuna Court, $274,000; Trade Mark Home/Roy Guerra, 8609 Fortuna Court, $307,000; C.M. Butler Construction/Chris Butler, 3632 Yorkshire Drive, n.a.; Aventus Properties LLC, 2607 Verde Ave., $95,000; Betenbough, 8901 Homestead Ave., $319,950.

Total: 5 permits, $995,950

 

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> Luisa Sherwood/John Jatgistaviou, 1519 S. Crane Ave., n.a.; Hawkins Construction Inc./Scott Coulter, #74 San Clemente Circle, $60,000; TMC Metal Buildings/Linc Fuller, 3113 Dumont, $18,500; Dorine Lechuga, 2316 Park Blvd., n.a.; G&G Construction/Leonard Byrd, 415 Hudson Ave., $18,400; Gwendolyn Jones, 9036 Ratliff Ridge Ave., n.a.; West County Rock and Turf, 9023 Desert Ave., $9,000; Ernest Houghton, 2312 W. 14th St. Park Place, $9,500; Extreme Exteriors/Jerod Hefner, 4346 Graves Drive, n.a.; Victor Maldonado, 1009 Wilson St., $2,500; Myra Deguzman, 605 N. Sam Houston Ave., $1,800; Extreme Exteriors/Jerod Hefner, 4346 Graves Drive, swimming pool, n.a.; Xing Lin, 5151 E. 42nd St., n.a.

Total: 13 permits, $119,700

 

NEW COMMERCIALS

>> N.C. Sturgeon/Karl Kovacich, 2525 Trunk St., $3,000,000; N.C. Sturgeon/Usha Kurra, 4101 Medical Park Drive, $1,800,000.

Total: 2 permits, $4,800,000

 

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> Charles Tolbert/Bobby Gonzalez, 205 E. First St., $8,000; Zhan Ming Weng, 4101 E. 42nd St Suite 121, $150,000; Ruben Garcia, 1251 S. JBS Parkway, $75,000.

Total: 3 permits, $233,000

 

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

>> Abel Nunez, 510 N. Lee Ave.; Seioh Hwang, 1706 W. Eighth St.

Total: 2 permits

 

Total permits: 25

Total value: $6,148,650

 

Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,740

Total value (2019 year to date): $2,585,441,838

 

Total permits (2018): 2,089

Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94

 

