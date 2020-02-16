BUILDING PERMITS: Feb. 2 – Feb. 8, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Rosas New Homes LLC, 202 Rolling Winds Circle, $301,620; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1644 Ebbets, $274,725; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1640 Ebbets, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1647 Twin Falls Drive, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1632 Twin Falls Drive, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1642 Twin Falls Drive, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1643 Palo Duro, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1639 Twin Falls Drive, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1616 Twin Falls Drive, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1646 Palo Duro, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1645 Ebbets, $257,850.
Total: 11 permits, $2,896,995
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
LT Hunter Properties, 711 Wabash Ave., $55,000; Adrian Meraz, 1018 N. Lincoln Ave., n.a.; Joe Castillo/Ronald Bacani, 1021B N. Alleghaney Ave., $25,000; Rosa Ontiveros, 1519 Lincoln St., n.a.; Juan Barron, 706 Hudson Ave., n.a.
Total: 5 permits, $80,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Brogoitti Construction Management LLC, 1400 Windway St., $450,000; Benito Navarrete/El Buen Pollo, 2402 W. University Blvd., $150,000; Hawkins Construction Inc./Dr. Suresh Prasad, 413 Pittsburg Ave., $800,000; Bradlink LLC (PermiUsNow), 2501 W. University Blvd., $65,000; Atlas Building Group, 6046 Eastridge Road, $48,950.
Total: 5 permits, $1,513,950
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
D.W. Stidham, 1105 S. Grandview Ave.; PAR Construction & Design, 406 N. Grant Ave.
Total: 2 permits
Total permits: 23
Total value: $4,490,945
Total permits (2020 year to date): 176
Total value (2020 year to date): $26,904,689.22
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938
