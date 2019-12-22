BUILDING PERMITS: Dec. 8 – Dec. 14, 2019

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Innova Homes, 312 Carver, $190,000; Betenbough Homes, 8917 Antelope Ave., $211,950; Betenbough Homes, 8919 Antelope Ave., $222,950; Betenbough Homes, 8921 Antelope Ave., $203,950; Betenbough Homes, 8914 Wagon Way, $264,950; Betenbough Homes, 8916 Wagon Way, $263,950; Betenbough Homes, 8918 Wagon Way, $207,950; Betenbough Homes, 8920 Wagon Way, $208,950; Betenbough Homes, 8922 Wagon Way, $210,950; Betenbough Homes, 8923 Antelope Ave., $172,950; Betenbough Homes, 8925 Antelope Ave., $201,950; Betenbough Homes, 9001 Antelope Ave., $210,950; Burnett Construction, 121 Rolling Winds Circle, $525,000.
Total: 13 permits, $3,096,450
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
MK Builders of West Texas LLC/Kenneth Poole R Inc, 70 Via La Playa Drive, n.a.; Tom Lambert, 3624 Bonham Ave., n.a.; Elvin Rodriguez/Jose Lopez, 256 Dobbs Ave., $3,040; 360° Construction/Hector Pina, 708 Placer Ave., n.a.; Simon & Belinda Martinez, 3723 Bowie Ave., n.a.; Roger & Lu Cleere, 1902 Baca Drive, n.a.; Jessie Arturo Borrego, 1808 Douglas Drive, n.a.; S.G. Construction/Jose Ortega, 913 E. 17th St., $13,000; Jesus Vazquez, 3409 Winfield Ave., $1,000.
Total: 9 permits, $17,040
NEW COMMERCIAL
Whitehead Construction Hillary Brunner, 2903 Billy Hext Road, $650,000.
Total: 1 permit, $650,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Hawkins Construction Inc/John Crane, 524 S. Grandview Ave., $41,650; JC Roberts Construction/Odessa College, 2305 Shakespeare Road, $224,000; MTSI Crown Castle Inc., 1303 E. Sixth St., $5,000; Nexius Solutions Inc/American Tower Corp, 400 T I-20, $45,000; Valerie Diaz, 2115 N. Grandview Ave., $100; All-State Fence Company/Alex Nguyen, 4555 E. University Blvd., n.a.
Total: 6 permits, $315,750
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Lourdes Molina, 3007 Andrews Highway, $2,000; Jennifer Robles/Robles Family Law, 521 N. Grant Ave., n.a.; Kerri Cortez/GLO Laser lounge, 3815 E. 52nd St., n.a.; Jing Liu, 2129 Kermit Highway, n.a.; Tito P & R/Michael McCulloch, 2712 Andrews Highway, $48,000; Kelly Trang, 2237 E. 52nd St., n.a.; Thi Nguyen, 2000 N. County Road West, n.a.
Total: 7 permits, $50,000
Total permits: 36
Total value: $4,129,240
Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,842
Total value (2019 year to date): $2,600,136,908
Total permits (2018): 2,089
Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94
