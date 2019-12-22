  • December 22, 2019

BUILDING PERMITS: Dec. 8 – Dec. 14, 2019 - Odessa American: Building Permits

e-Edition Subscribe

BUILDING PERMITS: Dec. 8 – Dec. 14, 2019

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 22, 2019 3:30 am

BUILDING PERMITS: Dec. 8 – Dec. 14, 2019 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Innova Homes, 312 Carver, $190,000; Betenbough Homes, 8917 Antelope Ave., $211,950; Betenbough Homes, 8919 Antelope Ave., $222,950; Betenbough Homes, 8921 Antelope Ave., $203,950; Betenbough Homes, 8914 Wagon Way, $264,950; Betenbough Homes, 8916 Wagon Way, $263,950; Betenbough Homes, 8918 Wagon Way, $207,950; Betenbough Homes, 8920 Wagon Way, $208,950; Betenbough Homes, 8922 Wagon Way, $210,950; Betenbough Homes, 8923 Antelope Ave., $172,950; Betenbough Homes, 8925 Antelope Ave., $201,950; Betenbough Homes, 9001 Antelope Ave., $210,950; Burnett Construction, 121 Rolling Winds Circle, $525,000.

Total: 13 permits, $3,096,450

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

MK Builders of West Texas LLC/Kenneth Poole R Inc, 70 Via La Playa Drive, n.a.; Tom Lambert, 3624 Bonham Ave., n.a.; Elvin Rodriguez/Jose Lopez, 256 Dobbs Ave., $3,040; 360° Construction/Hector Pina, 708 Placer Ave., n.a.; Simon & Belinda Martinez, 3723 Bowie Ave., n.a.; Roger & Lu Cleere, 1902 Baca Drive, n.a.; Jessie Arturo Borrego, 1808 Douglas Drive, n.a.; S.G. Construction/Jose Ortega, 913 E. 17th St., $13,000; Jesus Vazquez, 3409 Winfield Ave., $1,000.

Total: 9 permits, $17,040

NEW COMMERCIAL

Whitehead Construction Hillary Brunner, 2903 Billy Hext Road, $650,000.

Total: 1 permit, $650,000

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Hawkins Construction Inc/John Crane, 524 S. Grandview Ave., $41,650; JC Roberts Construction/Odessa College, 2305 Shakespeare Road, $224,000; MTSI Crown Castle Inc., 1303 E. Sixth St., $5,000; Nexius Solutions Inc/American Tower Corp, 400 T I-20, $45,000; Valerie Diaz, 2115 N. Grandview Ave., $100; All-State Fence Company/Alex Nguyen, 4555 E. University Blvd., n.a.

Total: 6 permits, $315,750

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

Lourdes Molina, 3007 Andrews Highway, $2,000; Jennifer Robles/Robles Family Law, 521 N. Grant Ave., n.a.; Kerri Cortez/GLO Laser lounge, 3815 E. 52nd St., n.a.; Jing Liu, 2129 Kermit Highway, n.a.; Tito P & R/Michael McCulloch, 2712 Andrews Highway, $48,000; Kelly Trang, 2237 E. 52nd St., n.a.; Thi Nguyen, 2000 N. County Road West, n.a.

Total: 7 permits, $50,000

Total permits: 36

Total value: $4,129,240

Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,842

Total value (2019 year to date): $2,600,136,908

Total permits (2018): 2,089

Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, December 22, 2019 3:30 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
33°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: SSW at 4mph
Feels Like: 29°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 34°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

monday

weather
High 68°/Low 38°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 68°/Low 41°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]