BUILDING PERMIT:May 24 – May 31, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
>> DR Horton, 25 Valley Road, $161,495; Betenbough, 1112 Wagon Way, $212,950; KVC Rocky Barnes, 1303 E. 44th St., $165,000; Burnett Construction, 178 Rustic Trail Road, $300,000; Burnett Construction, 141 Moonlit Lane, n.a.; DR Horton Homes, 7412 West Pile Ranch Road, $193,010; Betenbough, 1115 Wagon Way, $231,950; Betenbough, 9102 Red Cliff Ave., $182,950; Betenbough, 9209 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9311 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9323 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $188,950; Betenbough, 9303 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $177,950; Betenbough, 9107 Red Cliff Ave., $183,950; Betenbough, 9205 Red Cliff Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 1103 Wagon Way, $212,950; Betenbough, 1125 Wagon Way, $185,950; Betenbough, 9105 Red Cliff Ave., $173,950; DR Horton Homes, 7401 Horton Ranch Road, $156,610; DR Horton Homes, 7402 Horton Ranch Road, $144,390; DR Horton Homes, 7405 Horton Ranch Road, $171,615; DR Horton Homes, 7407 Horton Ranch Road, $144,390; DR Horton Homes, 7409 Horton Ranch Road, $156,805; DR Horton Homes, 7415 Horton Ranch Road, $144,390; DR Horton Homes, 7418 Horton Ranch Road, $171,890; DR Horton Homes, 7422 Horton Ranch Road, $156,805; DR Horton Homes, 7423 Horton Ranch Road, $144,390; DR Horton Homes, 7427 Horton Ranch Road, $171,615.
Total: 27 permits, $4,667,805
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
>> Luis Riojas, 1401 E. Sixth St., n.a.; Eylin Matta, 3111 Eisenhower Road, n.a.; Colleen Jetton, 2731 E. 11th St., n.a.; Manuel and Veronica Torres, 1621 N. Adams Ave., $18,000; Manuel Herrera, 3712 N. Jackson Ave., n.a.; Mesa Building Service//Polo Chavez, 801 E. 95th St., n.a.; Miguel Ontiveros, 1009 N. Sam Houston Ave., n.a.; Adonys Cordero, 4200 Clover Ave., n.a.; Chris Reynier, 7300 Raphael St., n.a.; Ismael Ismael & Nancy Lozano, 1112 N. Hancock Ave., n.a.; Ricardo Ramos, 1615 B Sunset Blvd., n.a.; Stephen Stroope, 1511 Verde Ave., n.a.; Cristina Gonzalez, 2913 Concord Circle, n.a.; Norma Fierro, 906 W. 38th St., n.a.; Ezequiel Loredo, 601 E. 99th Court, n.a.; Gabriel Lamadrid, 1521 N. Muskingum Ave., n.a.; Socorro Armendariz, 1130 W. Ada St., n.a.; Emmanuel Vasquez, 117 Blue Drive, n.a.; Pedro Pando Jr, 700 N. Lauderdale Ave., $9,000; Serrano Pools/Ricky Diaz, 9914 Rainbow Drive, $30,000.
Total: 20 permits, $57,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
>> Ray McKnight, 2700 Van St., n.a.; Enquest Energy Solutions, 1105 S. Grandview Ave. Building C, $22,000; HD Construction, 1800 E. 42nd St., $46,500; Unified Disaster Resources Inc, 4037 E. 42nd St., $30,000; Pharaoh Construction Design/Dayna Silva, 1100 S. Grant Ave., $25,000.
Total: 5 permits, $123,500
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
>> Berenice Duran, 1603 W. 10th St., n.a.
Total: 1 permit
Total permits: 53
Total value: $4,848,305
Total permits (2020 year to date): 902
Total value (2020 year to date): $121,795,483.1
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938