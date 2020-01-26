  • January 26, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: Jan. 12 – Jan. 18, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: Jan. 12 – Jan. 18, 2020

Posted: Sunday, January 26, 2020 3:30 am

Odessa American

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Betenbough, 9003 Antelope Ave., $207,950; Betenbough, 1214 Ridgeway Court, $294,950; Betenbough, 9007 Antelope Ave., $183,950; Betenbough, 9008 Wagon Way, $228,950; Marco Davis, 3628 El Cajon Ave., $350,000; Marco Davis, 3636 El Cajon Ave., $350,000; Marco Davis, 3620 El Cajon Ave., $350,000; Marco Davis, 3632 El Cajon Drive, $350,000; Marco Davis, 3630 El Cajon Drive, $350,000; Marco Davis, 3635 El Cajon Drive, $350,000; Marco Davis, 3633 El Cajon Drive, $350,000; Marco Davis, 3624 El Cajon Ave., $350,000; Marco Davis, 3634 El Cajon Ave., $350,000.

Total: 13 permits, $4,065,800

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Leonard Manning/Maria Long, 1832 E. 50th St., $20,000; Jorge Barragan, 5501 McKnight Drive., n.a.; Leonardo Ovalles, 311 Divine Ave., $10,000; Pina Pools/Johnny Wyall, 1700 Golder Ave. swimming pool, $50,000; Guadalupe Galindo/Dominga A. Galindo, S. Alleghaney St., n.a.

Total: 5 permits, $80,000

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Thomas L. Wood Metal Building Inc, 1300 W. 10th St., $685,000; Charles Goode, 621 Hillcrest Ave, $5,000; Wash of Texas/Matthew Scott, 3301B N. Faudree Road, $7,500; Powerhouse/Callie Norris, 3800 E. 42nd St., $43,000; George Loewen/Gary Bridges, 409 N. Texas Ave., $11,000; Jesse Perez/Amaranath Ghanta, 600 N. Washington Ave., $3,500.

Total: 6 permits, $755,000

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

Semih Onder/Osem Enterprises, 4101 E. 42nd J5 St.; Micah Fincher, 2927 E. Highway 80; Shay Manney, 4101 E. 42nd J2 St.; Micah Fincher/Oasis Game Room, 2115 E. Eighth St.

Total: 4 permits

Total permits: 28

Total value: $4,900,800

Total permits (2020 year to date): 89

Total value (2020 year to date): $14,543,527.22

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

Posted in on Sunday, January 26, 2020 3:30 am.

