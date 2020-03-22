  • March 22, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: March 8 – March 14, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: March 8 – March 14, 2020

Posted: Sunday, March 22, 2020 12:00 am

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1645 Palo Duro, $255,825; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1643 Twin Falls, $252,000; Betenbough, 9100 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $217,950; Betenbough, 9102 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $174,950; Betenbough, 9104 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 9106 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $183,950; Betenbough, 9108 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9110 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $212,950; Betenbough, 9112 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $185,950; Betenbough, 9114 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $177,950; Betenbough, 9101 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $206,950; Betenbough, 9116 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 9118 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $207,950; Betenbough, 9103 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $197,950; Betenbough, 9113 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $239,950; Betenbough, 9115 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $174,950; Betenbough, 9117 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $206,950; Betenbough, 9119 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $229,950; Betenbough, 9121 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $231,950; Betenbough, 9107 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $174,950; Betenbough, 9109 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $208,950; Betenbough, 9111 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $207,950; Villarreal Construction/Gregorio Villareal, 8614 La Jolla Drive, n.a.; H3 Digital Design, 3108 Ranchland, n.a.; Gomez Construction/Gumaro Gomez, 8538 Pamplona Place, n.a.; Betenbough, 9200 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9202 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $215,950; Betenbough, 9204 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $183,950; Betenbough, 9206 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $177,950; Betenbough, 9208 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $174,950; Betenbough, 9210 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9212 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 9201 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 9214 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $212,950; Betenbough, 9300 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $215,950; Betenbough, 9203 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $212,950; Betenbough, 9302 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $174,950.

Total: 37 permits, $6,755,225

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Rosas New Homes LLC, 147 Moonlit Lane, $30,000; Raul Collado, 521 E. 43rd St., n.a.; Manuel Valles, 4408 Haner Drive, n.a.; Rene Frausto, 2556 E. 11th St., n.a.; Lloyd Fitts 3/12/2020, 3205 San Marino Drive, n.a.; James Martin, 8641 Notre Dame Ave., $25,000; Jerry Leesher, 906 W. 24th St., n.a.; Martin Fragoso/Sesario Quintana, 2702 N. Century Ave., n.a.; Ruben Guzman, 2700 N. Tom Green Ave. permit reissued/renewed, $10,000; West Texas Water Well Service/Erik Mancha, 218 S. Sam Houston Ave. permit reissued/renewed, n.a.

Total: 10 permits, $65,000

NEW COMMERCIALS

Metal Solutions LLC/Jeff Butler, 411 S. Grandview Ave., $300,000; Keean McCord, 7951 Tres Hermanas Blvd., $925,000.

Total: 2 permits, $1,225,000

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

D.W. Stidham, 1105 S. Grandview Ave. Bld F S, $32,000; Jorge Espinoza, 3650 Billy Hext Road permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; Blue Hammer, 3650 Billy Hext Road permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; WCC Contractors/Woodcrest, 1421 E. Eighth St., $40,000; Alex Torres/Construction LLC, 5020 N. JBS Parkway Blvd., n.a.

Total: 5 permits, $72,000

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

M & D Designs LLC, 620 S. Grant Ave.; Erik Miller, 4101 E. 42nd St., $2,100.

Total: 2 permits, $2,100

Total permits: 56

Total value: $8,119,325

Total permits (2020 year to date): 409

Total value (2020 year to date): $61,934,842.11

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

