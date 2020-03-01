  • March 1, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: Feb. 16 – Feb. 22, 2020

Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2020 12:00 am

NEW RESIDENTIAL

>> Dessa Construction, 1100 Honeysuckle Ave., $210,000; Dessa Construction Dessa Construction, 504 Lindy Ave., $210,000; Castillo Dream Homes LLC, 171 Rolling Winds Circle, n.a.; Betenbough, 9025 Antelope Ave., $231,950; Betenbough, 1214 Ash St., $201,950; Betenbough, 9027 Antelope Ave., $197,950; Betenbough, 9029 Antelope Ave., $235,950; Brazile Design and Construction Ross Forrest, 2 Mission Santiago Mission Green Estates, $1,200,000; Innovative Inc. LLC/Tar Heel Holdings LLC, 934 S. Crane Ave., $138,895.89; Innovative Inc. LLC/Tar Heel Holdings LLC, 407 Graham Ave., n.a.; Innovative Inc. LLC/Tar Heel Holdings LLC, 938 S. Crane Ave., $138,895; Innovative Inc. LLC/Tar Heel Holdings LLC, 930 S. Crane Ave., $138,895; Kelsey Crain, 1412 Nabors Lane, $3,000.

Total: 13 permits, $2,907,485.89

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> Ernesto Palacio, 2506 N. Hancock Ave., n.a.; Tucker Underwood, 7011 Stonehenge Road, n.a.; Todd Duley, 1444 Westbrook Ave., n.a.; Best Builders/Steve Shull, 4012 Melody Lane, n.a.; Safeguard Roofing & Construction/Sandra Burke, 3211 Blossom Lane, $6,691; Ricardo Terrazas/Maria Natividad, 808 Hudson Ave. carports & storage buildings, n.a.; Planet Construction/Pricilla Gamboa, 1 Star Circle, $17,000; Harry Bryant, 606 Juniper Court, n.a.; James Patrick Chadwick, 7 Toro Court, n.a.; Abel Jimenez, 1000 Fall St., n.a.; Panfilo Chacon, 1403 N. Lee Ave. permit reissued/renewed, $32,000.

Total: 11 permits, $55,691

NEW COMMERCIAL

>> Esterly Schneider & Associates, 115 E. 87th St., $897,977.

Total: 1 permit, $897,977

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> Whitehead Construction , 2958 Navasota Dr., n.a.; Kristan Easter/Permiacare Co, 4682 E. University Blvd # D., n.a.; CMS Properties/Peach Sky Capitol, 4220 Wendover Ave., $45,000; Buck Dempsuy, 2210 W. Second St., $45,000; John Vo, 901 N. Grant Ave. No. 104, $86,000.

Total: 5 permits, $176,000

Total permits: 30

Total value: $3,981,462.89

Total permits (2020 year to date): 280

Total value (2020 year to date): $40,733,977.11

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

