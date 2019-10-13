  • October 13, 2019

BUILDING PERMITS:Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2019 - Odessa American: Building Permits

BUILDING PERMITS:Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2019

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 3:30 am

BUILDING PERMITS:Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2019 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

NEW RESIDENTIALS

>> DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 7329 Horton Ranch Road, $170,735; Betenbough, 1218 E. 89th St., $195,950; Betenbough, 1216 E. 89th St., $175,950; Betenbough, 1214 E. 89th St., $213,950; Betenbough, 1210 E. 89th St., $186,950; Betenbough, 1201 E. 89th St., $183,950; Betenbough, 1203 E. 89th St., $202,950; Betenbough, 1205 E. 89th St., $223,950; Betenbough, 1207 E. 89th St., $208,950; Betenbough, 1211 E. 89th St., $203,950; Betenbough, 1215 E. 89th St., $212,950; Betenbough, 1208 Yancy St., $227,950; Rosas New Homes LLC/Omar Rosas, 8603 La Jolla Drive, $209,700; Double H Custom Homes LLC/Andy Hernandez, 3315 Milano Drive, n.a.; Veatch Construction Company Inc, 8608 Luz Drive, n.a.

Total: 15 permits, $2,617,885

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> Alma Trevino, 419 S. Tom Green Ave., n.a.; Armando Hernandez, 1310 Zeneta Ave., n.a.; Juan Rubio, 1320 Pagewood Ave., n.a.; Charles Nelson/Jeffery Barrett, 2725 Catalina Drive, $1,800; Marcos Construction/Brooks Robertson, 6545 Dunbar Drive, $18,000; Dianne Dominguez, 4312 Clover Ave. reissued/renewed permit, n.a.; Eloisa Huerta, 704 Fitch Ave., n.a.; Du Vo, 611 Cabrito Drive, n.a.; Liliana Burrolo, 2437 W. 14th St. reissued/renewed permit, n.a.

Total: 9 permits, $19,800

NEW COMMERCIALS

>> Dan’s Construction/Nobby Grona, 2505 Trunk St., $299,500; John Franz, 7280 E. Highway 191, $2,600,000; ADR Designs LLC, 1901 S. 385 Highway, $3,800,000

Total: 3 permits, $6,699,500

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> Dung Hu Le/Thanh Phan, 216 E. Murphy St., $5,000; Junior Boiles Construction LLC/Jimmy Roark, 8800 Andrews Highway, $250,000; J.A.M. Metal Buildings/Josh Bishop, 1509 W. Second St., $367,033; Art Wilson, 6155 W. Murphy St., $30,000; Daniel Olivas/Texas Tierra Ltn, 4605 Oakwood Drive, $15,000; Ector County Law Enforcement Center, 2500 S. Highway 385, $300,000; Susan Kougias, 6153 E. Highway 191, n.a.; Jonathan Chinners, 2609 N. Grandview Ave., $20,000; Daniel Olivas, 2606 N. Grandview Ave., $10,000

Total: 9 permits, $997,033

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

>> Armando Ramirez, 720 E. Seventh St.; Carlos Villerreal, 120 E. Eighth St.; Mohammad Shatnawi, 2820 N. County Road; Shiloh Richardson, 2826 N. County Road; Manyhelen Delgado, 1541 JBS Parkway; Ramon Vasquez, 412 W. 10th St.; Cynthia Clack, 522 N. Grant Ave.

Total: 7 permits

Total permits: 43

Total value: $10,334,218

Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,491

Total value (2019 year to date): $317,086,939

Total permits (2018): 2,089

Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94

