BUILDING PERMITS: Dec. 15 – Dec. 28, 2019

NEW RESIDENTIAL
Luxury Homes & Construction, 901 Golder Ave., $165,000; DR Horton Homes, 6900 Boss Ranch Road, $159,600; DR Horton Homes, 6901 Boss Ranch Road, $151,670; DR Horton Homes, 6902 Boss Ranch Road, $171,615; DR Horton Homes, 6903 Boss Ranch Road, $151,100; DR Horton Homes, 6905 Boss Ranch Road, $144,390; DR Horton Homes, 6906 Boss Ranch Road, $151,670; DR Horton Homes, 6904 Boss Ranch Road, $156,805; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1643 Ebbets Drive, $276,250; Marco Davis, 8512 Santa Isabella St., n.a.; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1650 Palo Duro, $301,600; Rosas New Homes LLC/Omar Rosas, 7804 Giavanna Drive, $331,210; Marco Davis, 8512 Santa Isabella St., n.a.; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1651 Ebbets Drive, $301,600; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1649 Ebbets Drive, $306,150; R & W Construction, 1805 Canal, $250,000.
Total: 16 permits, $3,018,660
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Nereida Ramirez, 1519 E. Seventh St., n.a.; Planet Construction/Harlan Martin, 1705 Emerald Ave., $15,000; Blue Hammer/Jorge Espinoza, 3305 Winfield Ave., $40,000; Blue Hammer, 311 E. 42nd St., $70,000; Capitol Painting & Construction, 4590 N. Texas Ave. swimming pool, $97,000; Aranda Pools Swaim, 15 Mansion Oaks Drive swimming pool, $172,000; Elizabeth Nieto, 913 Monterrey Ave., n.a.; Allison Investment Properties Mellie Allison, 1322 Harless Ave., $20,000; Romeo DeGuzman, 1619 E. Everglade Ave., n.a.; Jefferson Construction, 621 N. Kelly Ave., $5,800; Jason Cox, 1301 N. Hancock Ave., n.a.; Scott Tippett, 4116 E. 37th St., $7,570; Stephanie Black, 8834 Holiday Drive, n.a.; Zach Carter, 4101 Melody Lane, n.a.; Gabriel & Eunice Ibarra, 906 W. Ninth St., n.a.; Shafik Tejani, 800 S. Grant Ave., $8,000; Ibis Ley, 3204 Pleasant Ave., n.a.; Mario Madrid, 1318 Harless Ave., $8,000.
Total: 18 permits, $443,370
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Bill Steen Construction Inc., 2655 Santa Rosa Ave., $270,000; Grace Christian Fellowship, 3450 Billy Hext Road, $18,000; Rusty Ridge, 7250 Highway 191, $600,000.
Total: 3 permits, $888,000
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Thang Huynh, 3126 Andrews Highway; Thang Huytnh, 2615 N. Grandview Ave.; Steve Le, 1300 N. County Road; Xiangjino Mo, 800 E. Seventh St.; Minh Q LE, 3632 Andrews Highway; Alexus Hobinns, 2726 N. Grandview Ave.; Maurice Green, 1216 W. 10th St.
Total: 7 permits
CHANGE OF USE
LE Minh Q, 2626 Kermit Highway.
Total: 1 permit
Total permits: 45
Total value: $4,350,030
Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,887
Total value (2019 year to date): $2,604,486,938
Total permits (2018): 2,089
Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.