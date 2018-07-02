BUILDING PERMITS: June 17 – June 23

NEW RESIDENTIAL
- Residential KVC, 5614 Glenda Ave., $100,000; Betenbough, 920 Yancy St., $203,950; Beten-bough, 913 Yancy St., $163,950; Betenbough, 914 Yancy St., $217,950; Betenbough, 912 Yancy St., $187,450; Betenbough, 911 Yancy St., $162,950; Betenbough, 909 Yancy St., $166,525; Betenbough, 910 Yancy St., $196,450; Betenbough, 908 Yancy St., $181,950; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7300 La Escolara Ranch Road, $186,900; Betenbough, 907 Yancy St., $190,950; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7001 La Escalera Court, $202,110; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7005 Longfellow Ranch Road, $172,275; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7003 La Escalera Court, $186,900; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7009 Longfellow Ranch Road, $161,680; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7006 Kate Reed Drive, $186,900; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7301 La Escolara Ranch Road, $221,500; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7008 Kate Reed Drive, $172,275; Betenbough, 905 Yancy St., $194,950; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7014 Kate Reed Drive, $150,110; Betenbough, 906 Yancy St., $159,950; Betenbough, 904 Yancy St., $175,950; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7002 Kate Reed Drive, $156,780; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7015 Longfellow Ranch Road, $156,780; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7303 Cross B Road, $181,500; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7232 Cross B Road, $161,680; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7303 La Escolara Ranch Road, $121,680; Betenbough, 903 Yancy St., $158,950; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 6910 Kate Reed Drive, $171,010; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 6901 Longfellow Ranch Road, $170,735; Betenbough, 901 Yancy St., $211,200; Betenbough, 902 Yancy St., $211,950; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7004 La Escalera Court, $183,770; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 7311 West Pile Ranch Road, $150,240; DR Horton/Eric Weisbrod, 6908 Longfellow Ranch Road, $143,155; Pointer Park, 3001 Pointer Lane Bldg Unit 8A, $40,000; Pointer Park, 3001 Pointer Lane Bldg Unit 8B, $40,000; Pointer Park, 3001 Pointer Lane Bldg Unit 8C, $40,000; Pointer Park, 3001 Pointer Lane Bldg Unit 7A, $40,000; Pointer Park, 3001 Pointer Lane Bldg Unit 7B, $40,000; Pointer Park, 3001 Pointer Lane Bldg Unit 7C, $40,000.
Total: 41 permits, $6,363,055
RESIDENTIAL ALTERATIONS ADDITIONS & CONVERSIONS
- Canuto Martinez, 622 Hillcrest Ave., $1,150; Maria Payen, 707 W. Ada St., $1,353; Erik Mendoza, 1317 N. Sam Houston Ave., $3,000; Simon Aguilar, 2512 N. Muskingum Ave., $2,500; Terry Crouch/Rodney Rutledge, 4606 N. Tom Green Ave., $14,200; Vivian Gomez, 4232 Dawn Ave., $5,000; Jose Borrego, 1300 Castle Road, $3,000; Jesse Mendoza, 1845 E. 50th St., $6,000; Joseph Cheffo, 5200 Lancaster Drive, $400; Ben Pena, 4300 Clover Ave., $3,300; Mary Hollwell, 3214 Blossom Lane, $20,000; Ethan Tobar, 1612 E. Fifth St., $650; Ricardo Medrano, 607 Harless Ave., $9,000; Reynaldo Gallardo, 403 Santa Rosa Ave., $5,000; John Valenzuela, 6440 Richwood Road renewed permit, $2,500; Residential Pools By Ranae Tobi Matthews, 5209 New Orleans Drive swimming pool, $52,450; Aquatic Pool’s Inc. Celeste Dale, 23 Opal Circle swimming pool, $56,310; Mark’s Water Well Vonce Ford, 4809 Pepperidge University gardens water well, $7,000.
Total: 18 permits, $192,813
NEW COMMERCIAL
- Eaglehart Energy LLC, 2541 S. 385 Highway, $700,000
Total: 1 permit, $700,000
COMMERCIAL ALTERATIONS ADDITIONS & CONVERSIONS
- Pamela McRell/Randy Swain, 1901 W. I-20, $250,000; Gerald Griggs, 800 S. Meadow Ave., $150,000; Joyce Builders, 333 S. County Road West, $42,500; Hawkins Construction Inc., 2441 I-20, $42,552; Commercial Greenstreet Inc, 5275 E. 42nd St., $300,000; Basin Renovations LLC Willam Dow, 681 S. Faudree Road, $10,000; Basin Renovations LLC Willam Dow, 681 S. Faudree Road, $8,000; Commercial Redecop/Isaac Benny Kurr, 3610 Golder Ave., $41,085.
Total: 8 permits, $844,137
CHANGE OF USE
- Gary Henderson, 335 S. County Road West; Gary Henderson, 335 S. Country Road West Bld D; Smith Properties, 3952 E. 42nd St. Space WW; Smith Properties, 3952 E. 42ns St. Space VV; Chris Jamison, 2784 Grandview Ave. ; Gary Henderson, 335 S. Country Road West Bld E.
Total: 6 permits
Total permits (2018 year to date): 74
Total value (2018 year to date): $8,100,005
Total permits (2017): 1,156
Total value (2017): $169,577,828.64