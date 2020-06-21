  • June 21, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: June 7 – June 13, 2020 - Odessa American: Building Permits

e-Edition Subscribe

BUILDING PERMITS: June 7 – June 13, 2020

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, June 21, 2020 12:00 am

BUILDING PERMITS: June 7 – June 13, 2020 ODESSA AMERICAN Odessa American

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 5412 Lamont, $301,600; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1605 Twin Falls, $301,600; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1510 Boise, $255,150; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 112 Patriot Ave., $301,600; Betenbough, 9214 Red Cliff Ave., $212,950; Betenbough, 1105 Wagon Way, $179,950; Betenbough, 1116 Wagon Way, $215,950; Betenbough, 9218 Red Cliff Ave., $197,950; Betenbough, 9219 Red Cliff Ave., $183,950; Betenbough, 9118 Red Cliff Ave., $177,950; Betenbough, 9113 Red Cliff Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 9210 Red Cliff Ave., $217,950; DR Horton, 1735 Wrigley Drive, $158,235; DR Horton, 1737 Wrigley Drive, $155,440; Betenbough, 9232 Red Cliff Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9207 Red Cliff Ave., $174,950; Betenbough, 1104 Wagon Way, $237,950; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1609 Twin Falls, $274,725.

Total: 18 permits, $3,901,800

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Bill Steen Construction Inc./Ron Rickman, 601 Courtland Ave., n.a.; Consolidated Services/Holman/ Preston Parrott, 1303 E. 17th St., $79,000; John Rios, 511 Bunche Ave. Drive, n.a.; Bivian Hermonsillo, 3905 Firenze St., n.a.; Yolanda Alaniz, 813 W. 15th St., n.a.; Olympus Investments Inc., 2420 W. Ninth St., $160,000; Clayton Hiers, 4237 Redbud Ave., n.a.; Salomon Jimenez, 37 Vista Crest Court, $4,000; Best Builders Ramon Galindo, 3010 Ranchland Ave., $80,300; Elias Galindo/Dyan Menffey, 3113 E. 31st St., n.a.; Jesus Alonzo Ramirez, 2720 Idlewood Lane, n.a.; Michelle Aguilar, 1609 W. 18th St., n.a.; Bella Homes LLC/Chris Wimberley, 35 Castle Oaks Drive, $275,000; Reba Ross, 2608 Conover Ave., $1,000; Sandra Gonzales, 1211 W. 20th St., $11,000; Jason Holden, 7011 Spur Ranch Road permit reissued/renewed, $25,000; Mandy Salgado, 1314 N. Muskingum Ave., n.a.; Alan Torre, 3929 Maple Ave., $1,500; Thomas Johnson, 47 Laurel Valley Drive, $8,000; Nayely Madrid, 2302 W. 15th St., n.a.; Linda Natividad, 206 Hudson Ave., n.a.; Joan Canballea, 2308 W. 13th Ave., n.a.; Jose Ley, 826 E. 14th St., $3,000; Jaime Guerra/Clint Barber, 2111 Westbrook Ave. swimming pool, $52,000; Michelle Aguilar, 1609 W. 18th St., n.a.; David Vasquez, 1413 N. Kelly Ave., n.a.; June Pool, 1819 Lyndale Drive, n.a.; Irineo Delao, 4027 Stillwood Lane, n.a.; Ryan Heffeman, 9118 Lamar Ave., n.a.

Total: 29 permits, $699,800

NEW COMMERCIALS

H3 Digital Design, 1300 OIDC Drive, $1,004,979; H3 Digital Design, 1300 OIDC Drive, $1,004,979.

Total: 2 permits, $2,009,958

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Don Graham, 2413 Kermit Highway, $2,072; Morsbach & Company LLC, 1801 N. Lee Ave., $972,000; AmChel Communica-tions Inc., 321 S. Lark Ave., $25,000; Rogelio G. Ramirez, 400 S. Grant Ave., $2,000; Rogelio G. Ramirez, 400 S. Grant Ave., $2,000.

Total: 5 permits, $1,003,072

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

Jackie Elliot, 2636 Kermit Highway, n.a.; Aliyah Robinson, 3151 E. University Blvd., n.a.; Latoya Lopez, 4060 N. Faudree Road Suite 108, n.a.; Deanne Hamilton, 4803 Plaza Blvd. Suite 202, n.a.; Robert Lujan, 1450 Windway St., n.a.; Robert Lujan, 1440 Windway St., n.a.

Total: 6 permits

Total permits: 60

Total value: $7,614,630

Total permits (2020 year to date): 1,010

Total value (2020 year to date): $131,496,454.11

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

Posted in on Sunday, June 21, 2020 12:00 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
75°
Humidity: 72%
Winds: S at 10mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 71°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 103°/Low 74°
Mainly sunny. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 107°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]