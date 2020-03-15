BUILDING PERMITS: March 1 – March 7, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Betenbough Homes, 9039 Wagon Way, $292,950; Betenbough Homes, 9042 Wagon Way, $215,950; Betenbough Homes, 9037 Wagon Way, $319,950; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1644 Twin Falls, $255,825; Bella Vista Homes/Manuel & Desiree Aguilar, 1503 Old Course Road, n.a.; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1631 Twin Falls, $252,000; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1625 Twin Falls, $252,000; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1637 Twin Falls, $252,000; Burnett Construction, 170 Rustic Trail Road, $470,000; Betenbough Homes, 9041 Antelope Ave., $233,950; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1649 Twin Falls, $252,000; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1646 Twin Falls, $252,000; Burnett Construction, 1644 Wrigley Drive, n.a.; Burnett Construction, 1628 Wrigley Drive, $250,000.
Total: 14 permits, $3,298,625
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Maria Sanchez, 2311 N. Hancock Ave., n.a.; Marco A. Solano, 807 Drury Lane, n.a.; Cheryl & Victor Lawson, 1212 E. 44th St., n.a.; Martin Fragoso/Jared Raja, 903 S. Lauderdale Ave., n.a.; Erik Bye, 1007 E. 96th St., n.a.; Monzon Cnstruction/Carla Celestin, 1211 Old Course Road, n.a.; Jesse’s Handyman/Lori Pereida, 1619 N. Jackson Ave., $2,200; Alam Torre/P Floro & Mira De Guzman, 605 N. Sam Houston Ave., n.a.; Maria Reyes, 303 Patterson Ave., n.a.; Dr. Art’s Pools/Hogan Residence, 2700 Bainbridge Drive, $60,000; Christopher Kimball/Tyler Haines, 8 Candlelight Lane, n.a.; Albert Barrera, 1418 E. 36th St., n.a.; Quicksilver Welding Svcs./Alex Tejada, 2119 Beverly St., n.a.
Total: 13 permits, $62,200
NEW COMMERCIALS
Angler Construction LLC/Ferguson Enterprises Inc, 900 S. Faudree Road, $5,000,000; Bobby Cox Companies, 8620 La Jolla Drive, $150,000.
Total: 2 permits, $5,150,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Fehrs Metal Building/Mark Lambert, 1507 W. Second St., $180,000; KVC Paul Anderson, 1801B Kermit Highway, $80,000; Oaxaca Homes, 301 Lufkin Road, $45,000; Enquest Energy Solutions, 1105 S. Grandview Ave., $40,000; Amaranath Ghanta/Permian Sleep Clinic, 600 N. Washington Ave., n.a.; Mike Hughes/SW Products, 3215 W. Murphy St., $450,000; Alex Torres Construction LLC, 5020 N. John Ben Shepperd Blvd., n.a.
Total: 7 permits, $795,000
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Leah Duran, 1349 E. Eigth St.; Terry Jarrell, 4555 E. University Blvd.; B. Wilkinson/Todd Gordmans, 1623 N. County Road West; B. Wilkinson/Todd Gordmans, 2008 E. 42nd St., n.a.
Total: 4 permits, n.a.
CHANGE OF USE
Toan Nguyen, 2813 Andrews Highway.
Total: 1 permits, n.a.
Total permits: 41
Total value: $9,305,825
Total permits (2020 year to date): 353
Total value (2020 year to date): $53,815,517.11
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938
