BUILDING PERMITS: Sept. 8, 2019 – Sept. 14, 2019

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Betenbough, 8923 Red Cliff Ave., $171,950; Betenbough, 8924 Red Cliff Ave., $176,950; Betenbough, 8925 Red Cliff Ave., $170,950; Betenbough, 8926 Red Cliff Ave., $176,950.
Total: 4 permits, $696,800
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Rosalinda Lomas, 505 W. Ada St., $15,000; Obed Hernandez, 6909 Stonegate Drive, n.a.; Myrtha Baltazar, 3149 N. Dixie Blvd., n.a.; Dennis Boyd, 4206 Dakota Ave., n.a.; Luxury Homes & Construction/Cynthia Whirly, 34 Wallbrook Trail, $56,000; Delma Avila, 1922 Baca Drive, n.a.; Heath Homes LLC/Ian Heath, 1512 Everglade Ave., $100,000; Rene Sanchez, 3131 Eisenhower Road, n.a.; Ruben Munoz, 618 W. 33rd St., $5,500; Ericka Urias, 322 E. Ada St., n.a.; Daniella Velazquez, 703 Fitch Ave., n.a.
Total: 11 permits, $176,500
NEW COMMERCIALS
Fehrs Metal Building/Ross Forrest, 2516 Frog Horn Drive, $736,851; Fehrs Metal Building Ross Forrest, 2520 Frog Horn Drive, $736,851; Fehrs Metal Building Ross Forrest, 2524 Frog Horn Drive, $736,851; Fehrs Metal Building Ross Forrest, 2526 Frog Horn Drive, $736,851.
Total: 4 permits, $2,947,404
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Chino Handy Man.Com, 5027 E. Hwy 80, $20,000; Greg Wike Construction, 120 Douglas Drive, $1,034,875; Fehrs Metal Building, 7801 E. I-20, $47,750; J.A.M. Metal Buildings, 400 S. Grant Ave., $45,000; Chris Stephan Construction, 4231 N. Dixie Blvd., $207,000; Nita Patel, 4110 Faudree Road, $2,000,000; Stakk Construction Group LLC, 8700 Andrews Highway, $250,000; American Heritage Commercial, 4682 E. University Blvd., $2,500; American Heritage Commercial, 4682 E. University Blvd., n.a.
Total: 9 permits, $3,607,125
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Inspired by Opportunity LLC, 2646 JBS Parkway; Smith Commercial Properties, 3952 E. 42nd St. ; Inspired by Opportunity LLC, 3801 N. Andrews Highway; Rosa Martinez, 610 N. County Road West; Norvis Ortega/Bodega la Tia, 1902 E. 42nd St.; Chris Wray, 1541 JBS Parkway.
Total: 6 permits
CHANGE OF USE
Lenora Fransau, 3801 E. 52nd St.; Robert Rivera, 2714 Andrews Highway.
Total: 2 permits
Total permits: 36
Total value: $7,427,829
Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,343
Total value (2019 year to date): $279,938,751
Total permits (2018): 2,089
Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.