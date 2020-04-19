BUILDING PERMITS: April 5 – April 11, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 5201 Lamont Ave., $306,150; Rosas New Homes LLC, 165 Rustic Trail Road, $290,070; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1512 Boise, $306,150; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1601 Palo Duro, $255,825; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 5813 Fenway Lane, $255,150; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1629 Palo Duro, $255,150; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1651 Twin Falls, $276,250; Betenbough, 1101 Wagon Way, $233,950; Betenbough, 9307 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $212,950.
Total: 9 permits, $2,391,645
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
James Connally, 903 Nimitz Drive permit reissued/renewed, $38,000; Donald Stringer, 2725 Kay Ave. permit reis-sued/renewed, $1,000; Marcos Construction/Rene Ibarra, 907 W. 39th St., n.a.; Ruben Chavira, 2737 N. Dixie Blvd., $6,000; Norma Ontiveros, 1200 S. Texas Ave., n.a.; Maria Franco, 222 Ellis Drive, n.a.; Norma Ontiveros, 1200 S. Texas Ave., n.a.; Maria Franco, 222 Ellis Drive, n.a.
Total: 8 permits, $45,000
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Yesica Galvan, 3136 Andrews Highway; Elsa Estrada, 1901 N. County Road West.
Total: 2 permits
Total permits: 19
Total value: $2,436,645
Total permits (2020 year to date): 549
Total value (2020 year to date): $80,231,849.11
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938
