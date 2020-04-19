  • April 19, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: April 5 – April 11, 2020 - Odessa American: Building Permits

e-Edition Subscribe

BUILDING PERMITS: April 5 – April 11, 2020

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 19, 2020 12:00 am

BUILDING PERMITS: April 5 – April 11, 2020 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 5201 Lamont Ave., $306,150; Rosas New Homes LLC, 165 Rustic Trail Road, $290,070; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1512 Boise, $306,150; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1601 Palo Duro, $255,825; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 5813 Fenway Lane, $255,150; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1629 Palo Duro, $255,150; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1651 Twin Falls, $276,250; Betenbough, 1101 Wagon Way, $233,950; Betenbough, 9307 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $212,950.

Total: 9 permits, $2,391,645

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

James Connally, 903 Nimitz Drive permit reissued/renewed, $38,000; Donald Stringer, 2725 Kay Ave. permit reis-sued/renewed, $1,000; Marcos Construction/Rene Ibarra, 907 W. 39th St., n.a.; Ruben Chavira, 2737 N. Dixie Blvd., $6,000; Norma Ontiveros, 1200 S. Texas Ave., n.a.; Maria Franco, 222 Ellis Drive, n.a.; Norma Ontiveros, 1200 S. Texas Ave., n.a.; Maria Franco, 222 Ellis Drive, n.a.

Total: 8 permits, $45,000

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

Yesica Galvan, 3136 Andrews Highway; Elsa Estrada, 1901 N. County Road West.

Total: 2 permits

Total permits: 19

Total value: $2,436,645

Total permits (2020 year to date): 549

Total value (2020 year to date): $80,231,849.11

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, April 19, 2020 12:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 68%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 56°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 82°/Low 53°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 84°/Low 55°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]