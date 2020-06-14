BUILDING PERMITS: June 1 – June 6, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 5709 Fenway Drive, $306,150; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1604 Twin Falls Drive, $255,825; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1516 Boise, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1601 Twin falls, $277,550; Lynx Homes/Johany Herrera, 8604 La Jolla Ave., n.a.
Total: 5 permits, $1,097,375
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Martha Herrera, 1025 E. 95th St., $3,000; Antonio Chavez, 917 N. Alleghaney Ave., $7,000; Alejandro Favela/Judith Piedra, 7339 Fossell Ranch Road, n.a.; Joel Villegas, 2401 W. 14th St., n.a.; Francisco J Brito, 7019 Perot Ranch Road, n.a.; Bill Helton, 5115 Whitson Court, $8,000; David Lara, 1113 Santa Rosa Ave., n.a.; Ramon Galindo, 3614 N. Tom Green Ave., n.a.; Omar Hernadez, 1817 Manor Drive, n.a.; Kenneth Sauceda, 2716 Cumberland St., $9,950; Double R Construction/Scott Murdock, 1202 E. 42nd St., n.a.; Tamara Eve, 1716 E. 56th St., $5,300; Yolanda Acosta, 2006 Orlando Drive, n.a.; D&V Welding & Construction Service/Mike Jones, 205 E. 89th St., n.a.; David Gilbert, 2702 Redbud Ave., n.a.; Gerardo Bustamantes, 8900 Partner Lane, $4,252; Kenneth Wagner, 1207 E. 11th St., $2,800; Benjamin Gonzalez, 3111 Adams Ave., n.a.; Chris McDonell/Christopher McDowell, 7203 La Escalera Ranch Road, $3,000; Garret Pooley, 208 E. 98th St., n.a.; Joe Urias, 9017 Lamar Ave., n.a.; Darien Cabrera, 1718 E. 10th St., n.a.; Jorge Martinez, 1400 N. Lauderdale Ave., n.a.; Enrique Arballo Enrrique Arballo Parada, 704 Humble St., n.a.; David Designs LLC/Dwan Gibson, 7326 Deer Creek Ranch Road swimming pool, n.a.; David Designs LLC/Jose & Katie Mata, 7007 Harrall Ranch Road swimming pool, $60,000; Extreme Exteriors/Scott Fulton, 5 Florence Drive swimming pool, n.a.; Oscar Gomez, 2232 Oleander Lane, n.a.; Mario Carrasco, 4501 McKnight Ave., n.a.; Edward Ysaguirre, 9203 Lamar Ave., n.a.; Santiago Avilez, 2022 Coahuila Road, n.a.; Johnny Rodriguez, 1225 Roanoke Drive, n.a.; Briza Villanueva, 1910 San Fernando Drive, n.a.; Celtic King Constructin/Dan Wilson, 309 E. 44th St., n.a.
Total: 34 permits, $103,302
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
American Heritage Commercial University Gardens, 5030 E. University Blvd. Suite A, $19,000; Bear Design, 3326 Andrews Hwy., $400,000; Alex Torres Construction LLC, 2510 E. Eighth St. Building A, $116,666; Alex Torres Construction LLC, 2510 E. Eighth St. Building B, $116,666; Alex Torres Construction LLC, 2510 E. Eighth St. Building C, $116,666; Alex Torres Construction LLC, 2510 E. Eighth St. Building D, $116,666.
Total: 6 permits, $885,664
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Kyle Caldwell, 3400 N. County Road, n.a.; Harry Deter, 2208 E. Eighth St., n.a.; Carman Hinostroza, 412 W. 10th St., n.a.
Total: 3 permits
Total permits: 48
Total value: $2,086,341
Total permits (2020 year to date): 950
Total value (2020 year to date): $123,881,824.11
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938