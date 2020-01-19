BUILDING PERMITS: Jan 5 – Jan. 11, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1646 Ebbets Drive, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1650 Ebbets Drive, $301,600; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1642 Ebbets Drive, $255,150; Crouch Development LLC, 1931 Charles Walker Road, $490,000; Bella Homes LLC, 33 Castle Oaks, $630,000; Marco Davis, 3601 El Cajon Ave., $300,000; Marco Davis, 3607 El Cajon Ave., $350,000; Marco Davis, 3626 El Cajon Ave., $350,000; Marco Davis, 3622 El Cajon Ave., $350,000; Lacey & Absher Properties, 2123 B E. 10th St., $220,000; Lacey & Absher Properties, 2123 A E. 10th St., $3,504,600.
Total: 11 permits, $3,504,600
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Richard Hayes/Yadwinder Singh, 9001 Desert Ave., n.a.; Mary Servin, 1310 Clifford St., n.a.; Pharaoh Construction Design/Carino Galindo, 3113 E. 31st St., n.a.; Warren Spratz, 1518 E. Everglade Ave., n.a.; Ilse Garcia, 2419 W. 15th St., $1,800; Mark Cardwell, 1516 Mesa St., $10,000; Carlos Araujo, 2513 Cambridge St., n.a.; Richard Olague, 9301 Agave Ave, n.a.; Maria Arenivas, 400 Jefferson St., n.a.
Total: 9 permits, $11,800
NEW COMMERCIAL
Hawk Buildings, 2001 S. 385 Highway, $25,733.22.
Total: 1 permits, $25,733.22
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Lynn Lawrence, 1024 N. County Road West, $5,000; Alton Kiser/Chris Hernandez, 2603 E. Eighth St., $40,000; Playgrounds Etc LLC, 4142 Faudree Road, $1,200; Roger Hernandez/Bryan Arocha, 817 Central Drive, $176,000; Lozoya Construction Co/Rachel Ambler, 511 N. Lincoln Ave., $1,000,000.
Total: 5 permits, $1,222,200
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Reginald Welty/CAD Control Systems Inc., 7251 E. I-20; Alfredo Lopez/M-Lo Fashions, 4101 E. 42nd St.; Alfredo Lopez/Kiddos, 4101 E. 42nd St.
Total: 3 permits
Total permits: 29
Total value: $4,764,333.22
Total permits (2020 year to date): 61
Total value (2020 year to date): $9,642,727.22
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938
