BUILDING PERMITS: June 14 – June 20, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
DR Horton, 7403 Horton Ranch Road, $159,600; DR Horton, 7404 Horton Ranch Road, $156,610; DR Horton, 7417 Horton Ranch Road, $171,890; DR Horton, 30 Valley Road, $183,585; DR Horton, 6942 Charolais Road, $172,990; DR Horton, 7000 Holstein Court, $206,270; DR Horton, 7016 Holstein Court, $202,110; Betenbough, 1108 Wagon Way, $197,950; Betenbough, 1107 Wagon Way, $215,950; Betenbough, 1109 Wagon Way, $179,950; Betenbough, 9202 Red Cliff Ave., $174,950; Betenbough, 9311 Ratliff Ridge Ave., $173,950; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1518 Boise, $274,725; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1506 Boise, $274,725; Betenbough, 9221 Red Cliff Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 1119 Wagon Way, $179,950; Betenbough, 9209 Red Cliff Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9228 Red Cliff Ave., $173,950; Betenbough, 9230 Red Cliff Ave., $174,950; Betenbough, 9234 Red Cliff Ave., $229,950; Betenbough, 9226 Red Cliff Ave., $212,950; Betenbough, 1118 Wagon Way, $206,950; Betenbough, 1111 Wagon Way, $206,950; Betenbough, 9200 Red Cliff Ave., $185,950; DR Horton, 4 LOS Campos Drive, $172,275; DR Horton, 1 San Pedro Court, $195,705; Cortinas Framing LLC, 2103 W. Fourth St., $100,000; Betenbough, 9110 Red Cliff Ave., $177,950; Betenbough, 9117 Red Cliff Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9229 Red Cliff Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 1117 Wagon Way, $231,950; Betenbough, 9212 Red Cliff Ave., $207,950; Betenbough, 9109 Red Cliff Ave., $179,950; Betenbough, 9227 Red Cliff Ave., $174,950; Betenbough, 9211 Red Cliff Ave., $185,950.
Total: 35 permits, $6,657,335
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Lourdes Molina, 205 W. 31st St., n.a.; Joseph Mc Donald, 819 N. Kelly Ave., n.a.; Raphael Rangel, 401 E. 45th St., n.a.; Jose and Kelly Carson, 7010 Pinecrest Ave., n.a.; Jorge & Hilda Dominguez, 1214 Smith St., n.a.; Cruz Soriano, 1306 N. Tom Green Ave., n.a.; Norma Mata, 908 E. 14th St. permit reissued/renewed, $29,620; Carl Odom, 3913 Roma St., n.a.; Martin Diaz, 1305 E. 36th St., n.a.; J.A.M. Metal Buildings/Michael Longoria, 2405 Beechwood Ave., n.a.; Peter Doerksen/Patty and Darren Williamson, 3113 Bainbridge Drive, n.a.; Jose Jesus Ortiz, 1020 E. 89th St., n.a.; Randy & Maria Lopez, 812 Jefferson Ave., n.a.; Lupe Marquez, 2304 N. Golder Ave., $4,000; Paul and Kayla Garza, 607 E. 36th St., n.a.; Lucio Dominguez, 509 Drury Lane, n.a.; John Cross Osukah, 7203 West Pile Ranch Road, n.a.; Desert Rock Site Management & Landscapes LLC, 2905 San Saba Court, $45,000; Jack Mousa, 2905 San Saba Court swimming pool, $45,000; Aranda Pools/Henderson, 7621 Vista Del Sol swimming pool, $68,000; Extreme Exteriors/David Frennier, 2317 Bainbridge Drive swimming pool, $27,356; Aleina Alonso, 2000 Beverly, n.a.; Jonathan Hastings, 9600 Hawthorne Court, n.a.; Wilson Henegar, 801 E. 17th St., n.a.; Leroy Montez, 3714 Travis Ave., n.a.
Total: 25 permits, $218,976
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Roy Sanchez, 315 E. Second St., $1,000; Anias Osmaids, 300 W. Clements St., $25,000; True Air Construction, 625 E. 42nd St., $800,000.
Total: 3 permits, $826,000
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Roy Sanchez, 315 E. Second St., n.a.; Robert Lujan, 1460 Windway St., n.a.
Total: 2 permits, n.a.
Total permits: 65
Total value: $7,702,311
Total permits (2020 year to date): 1,075
Total value (2020 year to date): $139,198,765.11
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938