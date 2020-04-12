BUILDING PERMITS: March 29 – April 4, 2020

RESIDENTIAL, NEW SINGLE FAMILY
Residential Silverleaf Communities, 1640 Twin Falls, $252,000.
Total: 1 permit, $252,000
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Danny Aguirre/Robert Stone, 3608 Boulder Ave., $8,000; Rolando Cuevas/Irma Banuelos, 816 Purdue St., n.a.; David Designs LLC Michael Moore, 61 San Lucas Court swimming pool, n.a.; Daniela Acosta, 501 Ellis Drive, n.a.
Total: 4 permits, $8,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
G L Construction, 409 N. Texas Ave., $5,000.
Total: 1 permit, $5,000
Total permits: 6
Total value: $265,000
Total permits (2020 year to date): 530
Total value (2020 year to date): $77,795,204.11
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938
