  April 12, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: March 29 – April 4, 2020

Posted: Sunday, April 12, 2020 12:00 am

RESIDENTIAL, NEW SINGLE FAMILY

Residential Silverleaf Communities, 1640 Twin Falls, $252,000.

Total: 1 permit, $252,000

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Danny Aguirre/Robert Stone, 3608 Boulder Ave., $8,000; Rolando Cuevas/Irma Banuelos, 816 Purdue St., n.a.; David Designs LLC Michael Moore, 61 San Lucas Court swimming pool, n.a.; Daniela Acosta, 501 Ellis Drive, n.a.

Total: 4 permits, $8,000

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

G L Construction, 409 N. Texas Ave., $5,000.

Total: 1 permit, $5,000

Total permits: 6

Total value: $265,000

Total permits (2020 year to date): 530

Total value (2020 year to date): $77,795,204.11

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

