  • May 3, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: April 19th - April 25th - Odessa American: Building Permits

e-Edition Subscribe

BUILDING PERMITS: April 19th - April 25th

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, May 3, 2020 12:00 am

BUILDING PERMITS: April 19th - April 25th Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 5701 Fenway Drive., $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1508 Boise, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1600 Twin falls, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities, 1504 Boise Drive, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1649 Palo Duro, $255,825; DR Horton Homes, 6901 Brisco Road, $159,600.

Total: 6 permits, $1,446,825

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Anet Horta Acosta, 5011 Buffalo Ave., n.a.; Charles Lewis, 111 Conley Place, $5,000; Angela Menzl, 8901 Rice Ave., $1,500; Joe Hamilton, 1509B Alpine St., n.a.; Adriana Prieto and David Hernandez, 3201 Walnut Ave., n.a.; Israel Salgado, 4613 Bonham Ave., n.a.; Julio Montoya, 726 E. 96th St., n.a.; Jose Melchor, 1712 Beverly St., n.a.; Superior Pools by Xavier Aranda/Brian Chavez, 3131 San Saba Dr. swimming pool, $100,000; David Designs LLC/Mark Guilley, 3 Toro Court, swimming pool, n.a.; Pedro Soto, 200 Patterson Ave., n.a.; Maria Salcido Ortiz, 303 Foster Ave., n.a.

Total: 12 permits, $106,500

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

West Texas Concrete & Metal Buildings LLC, 903 B S. County Road West, $34,000; Dan’s Construction/Nobby Grona, 2505 Trunk St., $825; Dan’s Construction/Nobby Grona, 2536 Trunk St., $8,900; Alton Kiser, 2919 E. Business 20, $40,000.

Total: 4 permits, $83,725

Total permits: 22

Total value: $1,637,050

Total permits (2020 year to date): 597

Total value (2020 year to date): $84,456,061.11

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, May 3, 2020 12:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
75°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSW at 12mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 70°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 102°/Low 71°
Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 101°/Low 65°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]