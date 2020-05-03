BUILDING PERMITS: April 19th - April 25th

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 5701 Fenway Drive., $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1508 Boise, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1600 Twin falls, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities, 1504 Boise Drive, $257,850; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1649 Palo Duro, $255,825; DR Horton Homes, 6901 Brisco Road, $159,600.
Total: 6 permits, $1,446,825
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Anet Horta Acosta, 5011 Buffalo Ave., n.a.; Charles Lewis, 111 Conley Place, $5,000; Angela Menzl, 8901 Rice Ave., $1,500; Joe Hamilton, 1509B Alpine St., n.a.; Adriana Prieto and David Hernandez, 3201 Walnut Ave., n.a.; Israel Salgado, 4613 Bonham Ave., n.a.; Julio Montoya, 726 E. 96th St., n.a.; Jose Melchor, 1712 Beverly St., n.a.; Superior Pools by Xavier Aranda/Brian Chavez, 3131 San Saba Dr. swimming pool, $100,000; David Designs LLC/Mark Guilley, 3 Toro Court, swimming pool, n.a.; Pedro Soto, 200 Patterson Ave., n.a.; Maria Salcido Ortiz, 303 Foster Ave., n.a.
Total: 12 permits, $106,500
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
West Texas Concrete & Metal Buildings LLC, 903 B S. County Road West, $34,000; Dan’s Construction/Nobby Grona, 2505 Trunk St., $825; Dan’s Construction/Nobby Grona, 2536 Trunk St., $8,900; Alton Kiser, 2919 E. Business 20, $40,000.
Total: 4 permits, $83,725
Total permits: 22
Total value: $1,637,050
Total permits (2020 year to date): 597
Total value (2020 year to date): $84,456,061.11
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938
