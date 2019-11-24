  • November 24, 2019

BUILDING PERMITS: Nov. 10 – 16, 2019

BUILDING PERMITS: Nov. 10 – 16, 2019

Posted: Sunday, November 24, 2019 3:30 am

BUILDING PERMITS: Nov. 10 – 16, 2019

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

James Freeman, 1200 E. 44th St., n.a.; Hugo Hernandez, 318 E. 50th St., n.a.; Chavez General Contractor/John Joe Morales, 4029 Lakeside Drive, n.a.; Yolanda Gonzalez, 30 Estates, n.a.; Jose Lopez, 3008 Windsor Drive, $6,500; Samuel Polanco, 1204 W. 26th St., n.a.; Jose Benavides, 1515 Milburn Ave., n.a.; Pina Pools/Michael Powell, 37 Sapphire St. swimming pool, $60,000.

Total: 8 permits, $66,500

NEW COMMERCIAL

A-1 Construction, 2500 Trunk St., $400,000; Hanway Metal Buildings/Apergy, 1440 Windway St., $963,000.

Total: 2 permits, $1,363,000

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Yuksei Kocak, 2755 N. Grandview Ave., $6,000; Pharaoh Construction Design, 4020 N. Faudree Road, $48,000.

Total: 2 permits, $54,000

Total permits: 12

Total value: $1,483,500

Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,752

Total value (2019 year to date): $2,586,925,338

Total permits (2018): 2,089

Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94

Posted in on Sunday, November 24, 2019 3:30 am.

