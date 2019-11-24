BUILDING PERMITS: Nov. 10 – 16, 2019

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
James Freeman, 1200 E. 44th St., n.a.; Hugo Hernandez, 318 E. 50th St., n.a.; Chavez General Contractor/John Joe Morales, 4029 Lakeside Drive, n.a.; Yolanda Gonzalez, 30 Estates, n.a.; Jose Lopez, 3008 Windsor Drive, $6,500; Samuel Polanco, 1204 W. 26th St., n.a.; Jose Benavides, 1515 Milburn Ave., n.a.; Pina Pools/Michael Powell, 37 Sapphire St. swimming pool, $60,000.
Total: 8 permits, $66,500
NEW COMMERCIAL
A-1 Construction, 2500 Trunk St., $400,000; Hanway Metal Buildings/Apergy, 1440 Windway St., $963,000.
Total: 2 permits, $1,363,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Yuksei Kocak, 2755 N. Grandview Ave., $6,000; Pharaoh Construction Design, 4020 N. Faudree Road, $48,000.
Total: 2 permits, $54,000
Total permits: 12
Total value: $1,483,500
Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,752
Total value (2019 year to date): $2,586,925,338
Total permits (2018): 2,089
Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94
