  • January 12, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: Dec. 29, 2019 – Jan. 4, 2020 - Odessa American: Building Permits

e-Edition Subscribe

BUILDING PERMITS: Dec. 29, 2019 – Jan. 4, 2020

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 12, 2020 3:30 am

BUILDING PERMITS: Dec. 29, 2019 – Jan. 4, 2020 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Silverleaf Communities John Mcknight, 1600 Palo Duro Drive, $276,250; Silverleaf Communities John McKnight, 1509 Boise, $277,550; Silverleaf Communities John Mcknight, 1616 Palo Duro Drive, $274,725; Silverleaf Communities John McKnight, 1642 Palo Duro Drive, $306,150; Silverleaf Communities John McKnight, 1648 Palo Duro, $255,150; Betenbough Homes, 9002 Wagon Way, $192,950; Betenbough Homes, 9000 Wagon Way, $264,950; Betenbough Homes, 8924 Wagon Way, $243,950; Betenbough, 9006 Wagon Way, $239,950; Betenbough, 1207 Ridgeway Court, $309,950; Betenbough, 1209 Ridgeway Court, $291,950; Betenbough, 1206 Ridgeway Court, $270,950; Betenbough, 1208 Ridgeway Court, $2,669; Betenbough Homes, 1210 Ridgeway Court, $252,950; Betenbough Homes, 1212 Ridgeway Court, $264,950; Betenbough Homes, 1211 Ridgeway Court, $268,950.

Total: 16 permits, $3,993,994

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Basin Renovations LLC/ Sklar Prestin, 1617 Sunset Drive, $26,000; Josue Alarcon, 2722 N. Muskingum Ave., n.a.; Richard Hayes/ Yadwinder Singh, 9001 Desert Ave., n.a.; Peggy Jimeniez, 1720 Hemphill Ave., n.a.; Daniella Velazquez, 703 Fitch Ave., n.a.; Juan Rodriguez, 301 S. Divine Ave., $2,000; Superior Gate & Security LLC/Gonzalo Gonzalez, 403 Barrow Drive., $5,000.

Total: 7 permits, $33,000

NEW COMMERCIAL

Dewayne Patterson Construction Inc./Bill Avary, 409 Elliot Ave., $232,400; Bill Steen Construction Inc./M Agusala, 601 Adams Ave., $600,000.

Total: 2 permits, $832,400

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Jeff Russell/Wayne Russell, 1927 N. Jackson Ave., $4,000; Daniel Olivas, 1131 University Blvd., $15,000.

Total: 2 permits, $19,000

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

Tracy Smith, 1000 W. I-20 .; Silvia Casas, 2443 W. 16th St.; Joseph Thomas, 1363 W. University Blvd.; Alex Taylor, 3826 Andrews Highway; Rebecca Davis, 4060 Faudree No.104B Road.

Total: 5 permits

Total permits: 32

Total value: $4,878,394

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, January 12, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: S at 15mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 40°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 73°/Low 36°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 47°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]