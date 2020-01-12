BUILDING PERMITS: Dec. 29, 2019 – Jan. 4, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Silverleaf Communities John Mcknight, 1600 Palo Duro Drive, $276,250; Silverleaf Communities John McKnight, 1509 Boise, $277,550; Silverleaf Communities John Mcknight, 1616 Palo Duro Drive, $274,725; Silverleaf Communities John McKnight, 1642 Palo Duro Drive, $306,150; Silverleaf Communities John McKnight, 1648 Palo Duro, $255,150; Betenbough Homes, 9002 Wagon Way, $192,950; Betenbough Homes, 9000 Wagon Way, $264,950; Betenbough Homes, 8924 Wagon Way, $243,950; Betenbough, 9006 Wagon Way, $239,950; Betenbough, 1207 Ridgeway Court, $309,950; Betenbough, 1209 Ridgeway Court, $291,950; Betenbough, 1206 Ridgeway Court, $270,950; Betenbough, 1208 Ridgeway Court, $2,669; Betenbough Homes, 1210 Ridgeway Court, $252,950; Betenbough Homes, 1212 Ridgeway Court, $264,950; Betenbough Homes, 1211 Ridgeway Court, $268,950.
Total: 16 permits, $3,993,994
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Basin Renovations LLC/ Sklar Prestin, 1617 Sunset Drive, $26,000; Josue Alarcon, 2722 N. Muskingum Ave., n.a.; Richard Hayes/ Yadwinder Singh, 9001 Desert Ave., n.a.; Peggy Jimeniez, 1720 Hemphill Ave., n.a.; Daniella Velazquez, 703 Fitch Ave., n.a.; Juan Rodriguez, 301 S. Divine Ave., $2,000; Superior Gate & Security LLC/Gonzalo Gonzalez, 403 Barrow Drive., $5,000.
Total: 7 permits, $33,000
NEW COMMERCIAL
Dewayne Patterson Construction Inc./Bill Avary, 409 Elliot Ave., $232,400; Bill Steen Construction Inc./M Agusala, 601 Adams Ave., $600,000.
Total: 2 permits, $832,400
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Jeff Russell/Wayne Russell, 1927 N. Jackson Ave., $4,000; Daniel Olivas, 1131 University Blvd., $15,000.
Total: 2 permits, $19,000
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Tracy Smith, 1000 W. I-20 .; Silvia Casas, 2443 W. 16th St.; Joseph Thomas, 1363 W. University Blvd.; Alex Taylor, 3826 Andrews Highway; Rebecca Davis, 4060 Faudree No.104B Road.
Total: 5 permits
Total permits: 32
Total value: $4,878,394
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.