BUILDING PERMITS: Dec. 1 – Dec. 7, 2019

NEW RESIDENTIALS
DR Horton Homes, 1717 Wrigley Drive, $158,235; DR Horton Homes, 1719 Wrigley Drive, $150,240; DR Horton Homes, 1721 Wrigley Drive, $170,735; DR Horton Homes, 1723 Wrigley Drive, $158,235; DR Horton Homes, 1725 Wrigley Drive, $155,635; DR Horton Homes, 1727 Wrigley Drive, $143,155; DR Horton Homes, 1729 Wrigley Drive, $150,110; DR Horton Homes, 1731 Wrigley Drive, $194,050; Lynx Homes/Johany Herrera, 8608 La Jolla Drive, $220,000; Lynx Homes/Johany Herrera, 8610 La Jolla Drive, n.a.; Lynx Homes/Johany Herrera, 8606 La Jolla Drive, $220,000; Lynx Homes/Johany Herrera, 8612 La Jolla Drive, $220,000; DR Horton Homes, 6907 Boss Ranch Road, $171,615; DR Horton Homes, 6908 Boss Ranch Road, $151,100; DR Horton Homes, 6910 Boss Ranch Road, $159,600; DR Horton Homes, 6912 Boss Ranch Road, $171,615; DR Horton Homes, 7333 Horton Ranch Road, $144,390; DR Horton Homes, 7335 Horton Ranch Road, $151,100; DR Horton Homes, 6914 Boss Ranch Road, $156,610; DR Horton Homes, 6909 Boss Ranch Road, $156,805; Betenbough, 1206 E. 90th St., $202,950; Betenbough, 1207 E. 90th St., $203,950; Betenbough, 1208 E. 90th St., $169,950; Betenbough, 1209 E. 90th St., $228,950; Betenbough, 1210 E. 90th St., $178,950; Betenbough, 1211 E. 90th St., $172,950; Betenbough, 1212 E. 90th St., $176,950; Betenbough, 1213 E. 90th St., $180,950; Betenbough, 1214 E. 90th St., $174,950; Betenbough, 1215 E. 90th St., $207,950; Betenbough, 1216 E. 90th St., $172,950; Betenbough, 1217 E. 90th St., $210,950; Betenbough, 1218 E. 90th St., $192,950; Betenbough, 1219 E. 90th St., $228,950; Betenbough, 1220 E. 90th St., $232,950; Betenbough, 8911 Antelope Ave., $227,950; Betenbough, 8913 Antelope Ave., $234,950; Betenbough, 8915 Antelope Ave., $192,950.
Total: 38 permits, $6,796,330
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Melissa Jurado, 1132 Bracy St., n.a.; Pamela Randall, 418 W. Mable Ave., n.a.; Danny’s Designing & Development/Sammy Ontiveros, 1112 Del Rio Drive, $6,000; National Heating & Plumbing/Brittany & Casey Swaim, 15 Mansion Oaks Drive, $100,000; Gloria Medrano, 200 E. May St., n.a.; Stephanie Brinkley, 3106 Merrill Ave., n.a.; Crystal Weeks, 1436 Englewood Lane, n.a.; Ricardo Barrera, 1 Long Champ Court, $10,000.
Total: 8 permits, $116,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Josh Olliff, 2809 Andrews Highway, n.a.
Total: 1 permit
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Lina Saldivar Wellness, 4682 E. University Blvd., Suite C.
Total: 1 permit
Total permits: 48
Total value: $6,912,330
Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,806
Total value (2019 year to date): $2,596,007,668
Total permits (2018): 2,089
Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.