BUILDING PERMITS: May 17 – May 23, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS
Dessa Construction, 705 Hudson Ave., $220,000; DR Horton, 3 Valley Road, $188,225; DR Horton Homes, 2 Valley Road, $221,390; DR Horton Homes, 5 Valley Road, $176,125; DR Horton Homes, 6 Valley Road, $161,420; DR Horton Homes, 7 Valley Road, $172,990; DR Horton Homes, 9 Valley Road, $221,390; DR Horton Homes, 13 Valley Road, $172,275; DR Horton Homes, 17 Valley Road, $183,660; DR Horton Homes, 19 Valley Road, $188,225; DR Horton Homes, 21 Valley Road, $221,390; DR Horton, 23 Valley Road, $172,275; DR Horton, 24 Valley Road, $172,275; DR Horton Homes, 27 Valley Road, $221,390; DR Horton Homes, 28 Valley Road, $202,110; DR Horton Homes, 29 Valley Road, $176,125; DR Horton Homes, 31 Valley Road, $183,660; DR Horton Homes, 7400 West Pile Ranch Road, $161,095; DR Horton Homes, 7402 West Pile Ranch Road, $172,275; DR Horton, 7404 West Pile Ranch Road, $183,585; DR Horton, 7406 West Pile Ranch Road, $183,660; DR Horton, 7408 West Pile Ranch Road, $188,225; DR Horton, 7410 West Pile Ranch Road, $204,010; DR Horton, 7414 West Pile Ranch Road, $150,565; DR Horton, 7416 West Pile Ranch Road, $188,225; DR Horton, 7418 West Pile Ranch Road, $221,390; DR Horton, 4 Valley Road, $206,270; DR Horton, 1 Valley Road, $150,110; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 111 Patriot Ave., $274,725; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 1650 Twin Falls, $301,600; Silverleaf Communities/John Mcknight, 5418 Lamont Ave., $301,600
Total: 31 permits, $6,142,260
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Yolanda Riveva, 905 Roxana Ave., n.a.; Rosie Echtermeyer, 3100 Blossom Lane, n.a.; Joe Wood/Sam & Lance, 4904 Cordova, n.a.; Richard Romero, 205 Ellis, n.a.; Luxury Homes & Construction/Johnathan Cross, 1705 E. 11th St., n.a.; Luxury Homes & Construction/Nathanel Helrton, 2423 Truman St., n.a.; Jose R Navarrete, 1700 Hemphill Ave., n.a.; Efrain Moreno, 1011 Matamoras Ave., n.a.; Raul Lujan, 3822 Henderson Ave., n.a.; Michael Collins/Stephen Strout, 1550 E. 50th St., n.a.; Agustin & Pam Castellano, 114 Santa Rita Drive, n.a.; Cesar Macias, 3701 Boulder Ave., n.a.; Helena Navarrete, 2021 W. Ninth St., n.a.; Erica Robertson, 1815 N. Lincoln Ave., n.a.; Martin Philip, 633 College Ave., $19,000; Salvador Padilla, 3915 Yorkshire, $20,000; Daisy Madrid, 314 Elliott Ave., n.a.; Hector Fabela, 1311 Lindberg St., n.a.; Chris Fierro/Olivia Fierro, 2932 Beechwood St., n.a.; Tyler Lowrey, 8626 Tulane Ave., $9,700; Salvador Padilla, 8613 Fortuna Court, n.a.; Jimmy Perkins, 1112 Pueblo St., n.a.; Timothy Daniels, 2725 Kay St., n.a.; Leo Sudell, 4628 N. Jackson Ave., n.a.; Pina Pools/Stuart Mofitt, 3113 San Marino Drive swimming pool, n.a.
Total: 25 permits, $48,700
NEW COMMERCIALS
Rentek Construction/Chanleng Kun, 8524 Andrews Highway, $80,000; Dan’s Construction/John Herriage, 417 N. Grant Ave., $300,000
Total: 2 permits, $380,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Tacker Bros. LLC, 3463 Billy Hext Road, $50,000; Jubenal Cuellar, 1511 N. County Road West, $5,500; Morsbach & Company LLC, 1801 N. Lee Ave. College, $5,000; J Rice Enterprises LLC, 4201 N. Dixie Blvd. Space 110, $152,604; Donald Riley, 4812 E. University Blvd., $65,000; Guy Riley/Donald Riley, 1521 N. Grant Ave., $90,000; Enertech Resources, 400 T E. I-20, $25,000
Total: 7 permits, $393,104
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Juan Cazares, 514 N. Grant Ave., n.a.; David Taing/AAA Liquor, 207 W. 42nd St., n.a.; Antwanette Alvarez, 1700 W. Eighth St., n.a.; Martha Ramirez/Tony Dahmon, 2423 N. County Road West, n.a.
Total: 4 permits, n.a.
Total permits: 69
Total value: $6,964,064
Total permits (2020 year to date): 849
Total value (2020 year to date): $116,947,178.11
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938
