  • November 10, 2019

BUILDING PERMITS: Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2019

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 3:30 am

NEW RESIDENTIALS

DR Horton Homes, 6905 Boot Ranch Road, $155,635; Wiebe Metal Buildings LLC/Edward Samaniego, 2906 Windsor Drive, $12,750; Betenbough, 8906 Wagon Way Drive, $227,950; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1700 Wrigley Drive, $150,240; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1701 Wrigley Drive, $171,010; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1702 Wrigley Drive, $158,235; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1703 Wrigley Drive, $155,635; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1704 Wrigley Drive, $143,155; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1705 Wrigley Drive, $149,780; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1706 Wrigley Drive, $150,240; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1707 Wrigley Drive, $158,235; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1708 Wrigley Drive, $170,735; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1710 Wrigley Drive, $143,155; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1711 Wrigley Drive, $150,110; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1713 Wrigley Drive, $150,240; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1715 Wrigley Drive, $155,245; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1712 Wrigley Drive, $195,740; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1709 Wrigley Drive, $155,245; DR Horton Homes, 6900 Horton Ranch Road, $170,735; DR Horton Homes, 6902 Horton Ranch Road, $158,235; DR Horton Homes, 6904 Horton Ranch Road, $160,055; DR Horton Homes, 6900 Boot Ranch Road, $170,735; DR Horton Homes, 6901 Boot Ranch Road, n.a.; DR Horton Homes, 6902 Boot Ranch Road, $150,240; DR Horton Homes, 6903 Boot Ranch Road, $149,780; DR Horton Homes, 6906 Boot Ranch Road, $143,155; DR Horton Homes, 6907 Boot Ranch Road, $160,055; DR Horton Homes, 6908 Boot Ranch Road, $171,010; DR Horton Homes, 6910 Boot Ranch Road, $149,780; DR Horton Homes, 6911 Boss Ranch Road, $150,240; DR Horton Homes, 6913 Boot Ranch Road, $143,155; DR Horton Homes, 6904 Boot Ranch Road, $158,235.

Total: 32 permits, $4,788,745

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Sonia Valenzuela, 9102 Sun Bonnet Court, n.a.; Whitehead Construction/J.M. Weaver, 75 Prestwick Drive, $15,000; Marco Davis, 6936 Tobosa Ave., $200,000; Danny Minjarez, 1420 La Casa Drive, $15,000; Planet Construction/Chad Walker, 512 Cabrillo Drive, $15,000; Irma Mendoza, 916 Belmont Ave., n.a.; Hawkins Construction Inc./David Austin, 3601 Loma St., n.a.; Eric Smith, 2733 Muskingum Ave., n.a.; Bennett Robb, 2704 Brazos Ave., $10,000; Serrano Pools/Omar Rosas, 3302 Verona Drive swimming pool, n.a.; Luxury Homes & Construction/Maria & Carlos Luera, 1707 Emerald Ave., $56,000.

Total: 11 permits, $311,000

NEW COMMERCIAL

Fehrs Metal Building Construction/Larry Molinar, 951 S. Faudree Road, $3,022,345; N.C. Sturgeon/Usha Kurra, 4101 Medical Park Drive, $1,800,000; Watermill Express/Rick Kelly, 1541 JBS Parkway, $20.

Total: 3 permits, $4,822,365

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Jace Amaro, 1800 E. Second St., n.a.; Watermill Express, 3604 N. Dixie Blvd., $20,000; Juan A. Ochoa, 2025 Eighth St., $65,387.

Total: 3 permits, $85,387

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

Walter Schiwort, 2110 E. 10th St.

Total: 1 permit

Total permits: 50

Total value: $10,007,497

Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,715

Total value (2019 year to date): $2,579,293,188

Total permits (2018): 2,089

Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94

