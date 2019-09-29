BUILDING PERMITS: Sept. 15 – Sept. 21, 2019

NEW RESIDENTIALS
>> Betenbough, 1118 Yancy St., $170,950; Betenbough, 1120 Yancy St., $211,950; Betenbough, 1122 Yancy St., $256,950; Betenbough, 1124 Yancy St., $289,950; Betenbough, 1207 Yancy St., $235,950; Betenbough, 1209 Yancy St., $254,950; Betenbough, 1211 Yancy St., $256,950; Betenbough, 1213 Yancy St., $274,950; Betenbough, 1215 Yancy St., $291,950; Betenbough, 1219 Yancy St., $314,950; Rubio Contractors/Ryne Echols, 2917 San Saba Court, $350,000; Betenbough, 1208 E. 89th St., $176,950; Betenbough, 1206 E. 89th St., $170,950; Betenbough, 1204 E. 89th St., $213,950; Betenbough, 1219 E. 89th St., $231,950; Betenbough, 1217 E. 89th St., $181,950; Betenbough, 1213 E. 89th St., $175,950; Betenbough, 1209 E. 89th St., $175,950; Betenbough, 1216 Yancy St., $256,950; Betenbough, 1122 E. 89th St., $202,950; Dessa Construction, 416 Lindy Ave., $220,000; Dessa Construction, 306 Hudson Ave., $220,000; R & W Construction/Joe Morales, 1813 Canal St., $245,000; Dessa Construction, 506 Lindy Ave., n.a.; R & W Construction/Joe Morales, 1802 Bourbon St., n.a.; Betenbough, 1212 E. 89th St., $211,950; Betenbough, 1202 E. 89th St., $203,950; Betenbough, 1200 E. 89th St., $182,950; Betenbough, 1124 E. 89th St., $215,950; Betenbough, 1202 Yancy St., $257,950; Betenbough Homes, 1123 E. 89th St., $204,950; Gustavo Galindo, 1817 Cajun St., $250,000; Gustavo Galindo, 3212 San Saba, $250,000; Betenbough Homes, 1125 E. 89th St., $181,950; Betenbough, 1204 Yancy St., $236,950; Betenbough, 1206 Yancy St., $229,950; Betenbough, 1210 Yancy St., $256,950; Betenbough, 1212 Yancy St., $232,950; Betenbough, 1214 Yancy St., $257,950; Betenbough Homes, 1218 Yancy St., $237,950; David Designs LL/Raul Ruiz, 1414 Tulip Lane, n.a.
Total: 41 permits, $8,794,400
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
>> Samuel Lopez, 2106 N. Hancock Ave., n.a.; 360° Construction/Patti Young, 6209 Riders Road, $30,000; JMI Contractors LLC/Gabriel Fierro, 1108 Placer Ave., n.a.; Eloisa Ramos, 1313 E. Fourth St., $7,000; Fred Wood, 2206 Richmond St., $8,000; Guillermina O De Castro, 808 Prairie Ave. Apt “D”, n.a.; Sergio Ojeda, n.a.; Jose G Hernandez, n.a.
Total: 8 permits, $45,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
>> Tarquin Acid, 1911 E. Pool Road, $500,000; Carrillo Home Improvements, 2500 Andrews Parkway, $30,000; Verizon Wireless (Schertz), 3150 T Rocky Lane Road, $45,000; Billy Heath, 4200 Highway 302, $11,000,000; The Beck Group, $49,000.
Total: 5 permits, $11,624,000
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
>> Micah Fincher/Oasis Game Room, 2115 E. Eighth St.
Total: 1 permit
Total permits: 55
Total value: $20,463,400
Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,398
Total value (2019 year to date): $300,402,151
Total permits (2018): 2,089
Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94
