BUILDING PERMITS: Oct. 13 – Oct. 19, 2019

NEW RESIDENTIAL
Elisa Vega, 321 Lasseter Ave., n.a.; Betenbough, 8912 Wagon Way, $257,950; Veatch Construction Company Inc, 8605 Santa Isabella, n.a.; Betenbough, 8910 Wagon Way, $212,950; Betenbough, 8908 Wagon Way, $193,950; Castillo Construction, 172 Rustic Trail Road, n.a.; Veatch Construction Company Inc, 8604 Luz Drive, n.a.; Betenbough, 8904 Wagon Way, $204,950; Betenbough, 8902 Wagon Way, $211,950; Betenbough, 8900 Wagon Way, $215,950; Veatch Construction Company Inc, 8609 Santa Isabella, n.a.; Morrison Group, 2908 Tom Morris Road, $500,000; Veatch Construction Company Inc, 8606 Luz Drive, n.a.; Betenbough, 1300 E. 89th St. Ratliff Ridge, $227,950; LT Hunter Properties/Lavorick D Williams, 708 Barrett St., n.a.; Betenbough, 1302 E. 89th St., $169,950; Betenbough, 1304 E. 89th St., $175,950; Burnett Construction, 142 Rolling Winds Circle, $450,000; AAA Mustang Consultants, 305 E. Fifth St., $500,000.
Total: 19 permits, $3,321,550
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Paula Wilburn, 415 Seminole St., n.a.; Raquel Lopez, 2302 Glenwood Ave., n.a.; Merwyn Parker, 4325 Clover Ave., n.a.; Abel Sigala/Oruc Karais, 2509 Rocky Lane Road, n.a.; Josue Aguilar, 9004 Pepper Grass Ave., n.a.; Janet Warren, 9012 Pepper Grass Ave., n.a.; Hector M Molina, 208 Hickory Ave., n.a.; Ashley Yoder, 628 Duke Ave., n.a.; David Gutierrez, 9125 Lamar Ave., n.a.; Daniella Acosta, 501 Ellis Drive, n.a.; Nancy Marquez, 512 N. Belmont Ave., n.a.; Dina W. Ward, 1217 E. 12th St., n.a.; David Designs LLC, 7001 Rocking L Ranch Road, permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; Jesus Samaniego, 515 Whitaker Ave., permit reissued/renewed, $25,000.
Total: 14 permits, $25,000
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Cooper Construction, 5530 Billy Hext Road, $14,000,000.
Total: 1 permit, $14,000,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Pools By Ranae, 4101 Mission Blvd., $100,000; Pools By Ranae, 4100 Mission Blvd., $100,000; Matt Stevenson/Elderly Housing Corp., 1600 W. Clements St., $45,000; Joyce Builders, 4000 N. Country Road West, $215,000; Stephen Warren, 214 W. Fifth St., $22,000; Martina Carrillo, 601 Clifford St., n.a.; Matthew Green, 221 E. Fourth St., $1,500.
Total: 7 permits, $483,500
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Keith Hughes, 214 McKinney Ave.; Stacey Roy/Carmen Hinostroza, 412 W. 10th St., Suite B.
Total: 2 permits
Total permits: 43
Total value: $17,830,050
Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,618
Total value (2019 year to date): $2,562,483,216
Total permits (2018): 2,089
Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94
