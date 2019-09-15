BUILDING PERMITS: Sept. 1, 2019 – Sept. 7, 2019

NEW RESIDENTIALS
R & W Construction City of Odessa, 914 Patton Drive, $130,000; Pinnacle Builders Mark Merritt, 117 Bella Vista Circle, $523,000.
Total: 2 permits, $653,000
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
SanCo Construction/Gilbert Ramirez, 30 Royal Manor, n.a.; Joyce Estes, 1321 W. 20th St., n.a.; Steve Chandler, 1216 E. 52nd St., n.a.; Jose Luis and Monserrat Lopez, 1423 S. Alleghaney Ave., n.a.; Jeffrey McEven, 9706 Desert Ave., n.a.; Debra Thompson, 1513 S. Jackson Ave., $1,895; Donna Springer, 5140 Richardson Ave., n.a.; Daniel Hernandez, 2809 Redbud Ave., n.a.; Benjamin Gonzales, 3111 Adams Ave. reissued/renewed, n.a.; Pablo Juarez, 4649 Valleybrook Lane reissued/renewed, n.a.; Twin City Construction Landon Torres, 3013 San Pedro Drive swimming pool, $25,000; Pablo Rames, 3113 San Saba Drive swimming pool, $40,000; Ricky Akers, 9322 Hawthorne Court, n.a.; Mandy and Hilda Salgado, 1314 N. Muskingum Ave., n.a.; Hilda and Mandy Salgado, 1014 N. Washington Ave., n.a.
Total: 15 permits, $66,895
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Christian Chavez, 1600 N. Grandview Ave.; Claudia Herrera, 2817 JBS Parkway.
Total: 2 permits
CHANGE OF USE
Mingzhi Song, 2617 N. Grandview Ave.; Robert Hall, 5000 E. University Blvd.
Total: 2 permits
Total permits: 21
Total value: $719,895
Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,307
Total value (2019 year to date): $272,510,922
Total permits (2018): 2,089
Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94
